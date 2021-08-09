JetBlue Announces Leadership Appointments

Ed Baklor has been promoted to head of customer care and programs and is welcomed as the newest member of the airline’s senior leadership team. Ed previously held the role vice president, inflight where he led the carrier’s award-winning crewmembers. In his new role he will continue to drive efficiencies within the inflight department, where he will have added responsibility for customer support and customer experience programs.

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced several leadership appointments as the company fills key roles designed to enhance the customer experience, streamline operations and better support execution of its longer term strategic initiatives.

“Ed has been a major asset to JetBlue with over 20 years of experience in customer service operations,” said Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s president and chief operating officer. “Creating his new role allows us to streamline the team and create greater impact for our customers. Ed will ensure we’re consistently delivering and improving the JetBlue experience for each and every customer. We’re looking forward to having Ed take the reins in this new role and join the senior leadership team.”

Alex Battaglia has been named JetBlue’s head of airports and system operations. Alex previously held the role of head of system operations and will be taking on the responsibility for operations at airports in his new role. Alex has been overseeing the execution of JetBlue’s day-to-day operations for the past nine years and was previously vice president, airports and vice president, JFK operations and Customer service. This new role will streamline JetBlue’s operation as the airline grows.

“Bringing airports and system operations into one team will drive focus around execution and improved operational performance as we substantially increase our flying in the Northeast with more flights, destinations and low fares to customers as part of our alliance with American Airlines,” said Geraghty. “We’re looking forward to Alex bringing his wealth of airports knowledge to his role to benefit our crewmembers and customers.”

Allen Huang, has been named JetBlue’s new vice president, associate general counsel. Allen will be responsible for managing all matters related to compliance with securities laws, public company corporate governance, corporate compliance, executive compensation and subsidiary management. Huang joins JetBlue with over 20 years of experience, nine of which was in the aviation industry, working for Virgin America Inc. Allen specializes in working with high-growth companies and plans to put his extensive corporate governance knowledge to immediate use.

“I am excited to have Allen join JetBlue,” said Brandon Nelson, JetBlue’s general counsel and corporate secretary. “He brings over two decades of experience working across multiple industries, including aviation. He is an accomplished legal strategist and has a proven track record supporting business growth, leading teams and advising executive leadership. His broad expertise will be invaluable as we focus on our future and growth.”

Ciprian Acatrinei has been promoted to senior head of technology at JetBlue Travel Products, the company’s wholly owned travel subsidiary. Ciprian has been part of the JetBlue Travel Products leadership team from the start in 2018, and has played a critical role in developing its overall strategy. In his new position, he’ll continue leading the development of JetBlue Travel Products’ technology that is critical to delivering business growth. This includes JetBlue Vacations as well as the newly launched travel website, Paisly by JetBlue, which makes individually tailored suggestions for travel components such as hotel stays and car rentals.

“Ciprian has helped us capitalize on the snap back in leisure demand with both new and improved product offerings in the past year,” said Andres Barry, president JetBlue Travel Products. “I look forward to seeing continued revenue generation by providing a continually improving JetBlue Vacations experience, and better targeting our offers to customers via Paisly under Ciprian’s leadership.”

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America. For more information, visit jetblue.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005509/en/