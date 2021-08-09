International Bancshares Corporation Announces Cash Dividend Increase

International Bancshares Corporation (“IBC”) announced today that on Aug. 3, 2021, IBC’s Board of Directors approved the declaration of a .60 cents per share cash dividend for shareholders of record of Common Stock, $1.00 par value, as of the close of business on Aug. 20, 2021, payable on Sept. 3, 2021, in lieu of the discretionary dividend that IBC has historically paid in October. This dividend is a 9%, or 5-cent, increase above IBC’s last dividend paid.

“This discretionary cash dividend was made possible because of our Company’s strong financial performance, augmented by the benefits of the 2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act, and our exceptionally strong capital position,” said Dennis E. Nixon, president and CEO of IBC.