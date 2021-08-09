checkAd

Gran Colombia Announces Closing of Offering of US$300 Million 6.875% Senior Unsecured Notes; Gives Notice of Early Optional Redemption of 8.25% Senior Secured Gold-Linked Notes Due 2024

TORONTO, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it has completed its previously announced offering of US$300 million in 6.875% senior unsecured notes due 2026.

Serafino Iacono, Executive Chairman of Gran Colombia, commented, “We are delighted with the overwhelming success of this offering, one which attracted high quality institutional and retail investors who recognized our focus on a strong credit profile and growth through diversification. With the net proceeds of this offering, we will be fully funded to develop our Toroparu gold/copper project in Guyana and we will not need to go to market with any dilutive equity financings to carry out our strategy. We are nearing completion of our updated preliminary economic assessment for the Toroparu Project incorporating the recently announced high-grade results from the 2020-2021 drilling program. We are very excited to begin this next chapter, creating value for our stakeholders through our diversified growth platform centered on two cornerstone assets, our Segovia Operations in Colombia and our Toroparu Project in Guyana.”

Early Optional Redemption of 8.25% Senior Secured Gold-Linked Notes due 2024 (“Gold Notes”) (TSX: GCM.NT.U)

Currently, the aggregate principal amount of Gold Notes issued and outstanding is US$18,006,250. Gran Colombia also announced today that pursuant to the Gold Notes Indenture, it will complete an early optional redemption on September 9, 2021 of the full remaining aggregate principal amount of its Gold Notes outstanding. In accordance with the Gold Notes Indenture, the early redemption price will be 104.13% of the aggregate principal amount of the Gold Notes being redeemed plus accrued interest. Following the early optional redemption, the Gold Notes will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

