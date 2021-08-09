Keysight and AVIZ Networks Announce Results of First SONiC Open Source Network Operating System Community PlugFest

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, and AVIZ Networks , announced the results of the first SONiC Open Source Network Operating System Community PlugFest which was held May through June 2021. The PlugFest results demonstrate that Software for Open Networking in the Cloud ( SONiC ) technology is ready for deployment.

SONiC, the open-source network operating system based on Linux, runs on switches from multiple vendors and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). It enables users to create network solutions while leveraging the strength of a large ecosystem and community.

“Keysight Technologies and AVIZ Networks have partnered to help accelerate the transition to open networking using SONiC through testing,” said Karam Gerges, vice president, AVIZ Networks. “The PlugFest is a key initiative in supporting the commercial acceptance of open-source Network Operating Systems like SONiC. Test events like PlugFest help vendors and the user community understand how data centers can successfully leverage disaggregated network architectures.”

Results Demonstrate SONiC Readiness

In addition to Keysight and AVIZ Networks, the open community test event featured customers from the SONiC Customer Advisory Board including members from the enterprise network operator, system integrator and cloud service provider community; vendors including ASIC manufacturers, original design manufacturers (ODMs), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and network equipment manufacturers (NEMs).

The PlugFest determined the maturity of SONiC on different hardware platforms from a customer perspective using a suite of tests across 6 vendors to validate feature sets, scalability and performance. The ‘essential test suite’ validated key features listed by the SONiC community for management, Layer 2 and Layer 3 functionality. The ‘scale test suite’ characterized control and data plane scaling capacity and the ‘deployment test suite’ validated NetOps integration in a Tier1/Tier0 topology. The test contents and methodologies were reviewed and enhanced by the PlugFest Customer Advisory Board.