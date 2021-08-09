The Toro Company to Announce Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) today announced that it will release its fiscal 2021 third quarter results on Thursday, September 2, at approximately 7:30 a.m. CDT. The full text of The Toro Company’s earnings release will be available at that time at www.thetorocompany.com/invest. The company also will hold an earnings conference call at 10 a.m. CDT that day.

A live, listen-only webcast of the earnings conference call will be available at www.thetorocompany.com/invest. Visitors are encouraged to go to the website in advance of the call to register, and download and install any necessary audio software.