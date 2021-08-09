checkAd

The Toro Company to Announce Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) today announced that it will release its fiscal 2021 third quarter results on Thursday, September 2, at approximately 7:30 a.m. CDT. The full text of The Toro Company’s earnings release will be available at that time at www.thetorocompany.com/invest. The company also will hold an earnings conference call at 10 a.m. CDT that day.

A live, listen-only webcast of the earnings conference call will be available at www.thetorocompany.com/invest. Visitors are encouraged to go to the website in advance of the call to register, and download and install any necessary audio software.

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available at www.thetorocompany.com/invest.

About The Toro Company

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment including turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. With sales of $3.4 billion in fiscal 2020, The Toro Company’s global presence extends to more than 125 countries through a family of brands that includes Toro, Ditch Witch, Exmark, BOSS Snowplow, Ventrac, American Augers, Subsite Electronics, HammerHead, Trencor, Unique Lighting Systems, Irritrol, Hayter, Pope, Perrot, Lawn-Boy and Radius HDD. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, The Toro Company and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers work on golf courses, sports fields, construction sites, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural operations. For more information, visit www.thetorocompany.com.

Wertpapier


