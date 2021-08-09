checkAd

Global FGFR Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor Inhibitor Drug Market Size Forecast Clinical Insight 2026

NEW DELHI, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Global Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor Inhibitor Drug Market Opportunity & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" Report Highlights:

  • Global FGFR Inhibitors Market Opportunity: > USD 4 Billion by 2026
  • Role of FGFR Inhibitors in Cancer Therapy
  • Global FGFR Market Assessment (US$) by Region & Cancer Type
  • Clinical & Sales Insight on Approved FGFR Inhibitors: 3 (Belvesra, Pemazyre & Truseltiq)
  • Dosage & Drug Price Insight on Approved FGFR Inhibitors
  •  Comprehensive Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Country, Phase & Patient Segment: 53 Drugs in Trials

Download Report:

https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-fibroblast-growth-factor-receptor-market-size-sales-companies-insight-growth-clinical-trials-balversa-erdafitinib-truseltiq-pemigatinib-pemazyre-infigratinib-human-fgfr1-fgfr2-fgfr3-pathway-cancer-mutation-fda-approved-fgfr-inhibitor

Recent breakthrough with respect to small molecule based therapy in the oncology segment has set up remarkable achievements in terms of improving the cancer survival rate. The FGFR inhibitors are considered as one of advanced anticancer therapy, which belongs to the class of receptor kinase inhibiting small molecules and now widely accepted for the treatment of various cancer types including bladder cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer gastric cancer, lymphoma, myeloma etc. In a short period of time, FGFR inhibitors has made its way through all the challenges and led to a stage where the availability of the therapy is highly appreciated and praised. 

The mutation or over expression of FGFR makes them ideal target for management of cancer and most of the researchers exploring the therapeutic potential of this class concluded the beneficial effects of this approach. Further, the FGFR alterations are also observed in rare cancers and hence this approach has potential to play a crucial role in the management of untreatable rare types of cancers. Currently, the market of FGFR inhibitors is at nascent stage, which is driven by the sales of 3 approved products of this class i.e. Balversa, Pemazyre and Truseltiq. Balversa is recommended for management of bladder cancer while Pemazyre and Truseltiq are recommended for the management of rare cancer termed as Cholangiocarcinoma. Many new drugs of this class are also believed to get orphan designation in upcoming years, which further boost the market size of this segment.

Balversa is expected to lead the market segment as its sales value is believed to increase exponentially after its approval in the leading regions including Europe and Japan. The estimated market size of FGFR inhibitor is about US$ 100 Million in year 2020 and it is believed to grow with CAGR of more than 80% during the next 6 years as most of the market related factors are indicating towards the increasing acceptance of this segment in near future. Further, US will lead FGFR market due to availability of huge cancer burden and leading pharmaceutical companies. The drug approval process is now simplified in US due to availability of all the three drugs of this class and hence most of the new FGFR inhibitors will first get approval in this region.     

With an aim of improving the market penetrability and commercialization of FGFR inhibitors, the leading pharmaceutical companies are expected to collaborate with CROs and regional pharmaceutical companies of developing companies, which will increase the market size of this novel segment in regions such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Latin America. The leading pharmaceutical companies working in this sector are Amgen, Astem pharma, AstraZenca, Bayer, BMS, Incyte, Roche, Taiho, Janssen pharmaceuticals, Novartis etc. while many other companies are working on FGFR inhibitors in preclinical studies.

"Global Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor Inhibitor Drug Market Opportunity & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" report involves in depth analysis of the various parameters related to this segment along with the analysis of current as well as future market opportunity. The report also analyzes the wide range of applications of this class in cancer management along with the clinical trends, market drivers, and possible challenges related to FGFR inhibitors market. Further, multiple parameters are considered to forecast and analyze the global, regional and indication based market size for FGR inhibitors drugs.

Contact:

Neeraj Chawla
Research Head
+91-981410366
neeraj@kuickresearch.com 
https://www.kuickresearch.com

