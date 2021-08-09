checkAd

DGAP-News Aurubis AG: Partial sale of flat rolled products segment: Aurubis signs term sheet with INTEK Holding

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.08.2021, 17:34  |  52   |   |   

DGAP-News: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Disposal
Aurubis AG: Partial sale of flat rolled products segment: Aurubis signs term sheet with INTEK Holding

09.08.2021 / 17:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Partial sale of flat rolled products segment: Aurubis signs term sheet with INTEK Holding

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Aurubis AG!
Long
Basispreis 67,08€
Hebel 9,00
Ask 0,88
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 88,02€
Hebel 6,55
Ask 1,29
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

- Partial sale includes plant in Zutphen (Netherlands) and slitting centers in United Kingdom, Slovakia, and Italy

- Stolberg (Germany), Buffalo (US), and Pori (Finland) sites remain at Aurubis

- Strict optimization programs and good market situation have enabled positive development in entire segment

- Transaction subject to approval of competition authorities

Hamburg, August 9, 2021 - Aurubis AG intends to sell the FRP plant in Zutphen (Netherlands) as well as the slitting centers in Birmingham (United Kingdom), Dolný Kubín (Slovakia), and Mortara (Italy) with a total of about 360 employees. The buyer, INTEK, is a holding that includes the KME Group. With plants in Germany, France, Italy, China, and the US, KME is one of the leading manufacturers of copper and copper alloy products worldwide.

Today, both sides signed a corresponding term sheet that will serve as the basis for preparing a purchase agreement. The multimetal company assumes that the purchase agreement can be signed within the next two months; the sites will be transferred following the approval of the sale by the responsible competition authorities. Both parties have agreed to keep the sale price of the transaction confidential.

"Aurubis will be focusing even more strongly on its core business: primary copper production, recycling, and our multimetal portfolio. With the planned partial sale, we're now reducing the scope and complexity in the FRP segment as well. INTEK Holding and the KME Group have profound international market knowledge. As a result, we view the next steps toward closing the contract very optimistically," affirms Roland Harings, CEO of Aurubis AG.

Seite 1 von 3
Aurubis Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Aurubis - Kupfer das rote Gold
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Aurubis AG: Partial sale of flat rolled products segment: Aurubis signs term sheet with INTEK Holding DGAP-News: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Disposal Aurubis AG: Partial sale of flat rolled products segment: Aurubis signs term sheet with INTEK Holding 09.08.2021 / 17:34 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Partial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: q.beyond beschleunigt Wachstum und erzielt neuen Rekord beim Auftragseingang
DGAP-Adhoc: Schaltbau Holding AG: Erhalt einer Mitteilung über die Absicht zum Abschluss eines Beherrschungs- ...
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics und Relief Therapeutics geben die Einreichung ...
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun Mining gibt die Absicht zur Börsennotierung an der LSE bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: Borussia Dortmund veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021
DGAP-News: Hypoport SE: Anziehende Wachstumsdynamik und starkes Ergebnis im ersten Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Mosenergo Group IFRS Profit for 1H 2021 Increased by 37.5%
DGAP-News: HolidayCheck Group AG veröffentlicht Zahlen für das 2. Quartal und das 1. Halbjahr 2021 - ...
DGAP-News: Hypoport SE: Accelerating growth and strong results for the first half of 2021
Titel
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1
DGAP-News: ETERNA schafft Basis für nachhaltige Finanzierung und initiiert ein StaRUG-Verfahren zur Sanierung ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond beschleunigt Wachstum und erzielt neuen Rekord beim Auftragseingang
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021: Erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr und ...
DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Neun-Monats-Bericht: Aurubis erzielt hervorragendes Ergebnis
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG: Status Konzernabschluss 2020 und laufende Projekte
DGAP-Adhoc: Schaltbau Holding AG: Erhalt einer Mitteilung über die Absicht zum Abschluss eines Beherrschungs- ...
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart GmbH legt HGB Zahlen (ungeprüft) zum 30. Juni 2021 vor
EQS-News: Hudson Debuts Expansive Shop-In-Shop Experience Store - Evolve by Hudson
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
GLAMBOU Piercing goes Zurich
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:34 UhrDGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Teilverkauf der Flachwalzsparte: Aurubis unterzeichnet Term Sheet mit INTEK Holding (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
17:34 UhrDGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Teilverkauf der Flachwalzsparte: Aurubis unterzeichnet Term Sheet mit INTEK Holding
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21NORDLB stuft AURUBIS AG auf 'Kaufen'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
06.08.21DEUTSCHE BANK stuft AURUBIS AG auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
06.08.21WARBURG RESEARCH stuft AURUBIS AG auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
05.08.21Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Gewinne zum Höhepunkt der Berichtssaison
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
05.08.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 05.08.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21AKTIE IM FOKUS: Ernüchterung bei Aurubis - Starke Zahlen nicht gut genug
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21ROUNDUP: Aurubis auf Kurs zu Jahreszielen - Aktie fällt dennoch
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21WARBURG RESEARCH stuft AURUBIS AG auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere