Rent-A-Center Awards $100,000 to Students through Make A Difference Scholarship Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.08.2021   

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) (“Rent-A-Center” or the “Company”), a leader in the lease-to-own industry, recently partnered with Scholarship America to send customers, customers’ children and coworkers’ children back to school with $100,000 worth of scholarships through the Make A Difference Scholarship program. This was RAC’s 17th year working with Scholarship America to award 40 qualified current and prospective students each with $2,500 to be used toward higher education expenses.

Recipients were selected based on academic record, demonstrated leadership, participation in school, community involvement, honors, work experience, statement of goals/aspirations and unusual personal or family circumstances. Recipients were selected across all Rent-A-Center divisions, including Get It Now!, Home Choice, AcceptanceNOW/Preferred Lease and Rent-A-Center Franchising International, Inc.

“Our charitable giving efforts are aligned with the desire to enrich the lives of our nation’s youth and provide them with opportunities to reach their full potential. We put our values into action by offering the Make A Difference scholarship to support students pursuing higher education. We firmly believe every individual deserves the opportunity to be the best they can be, and we know earning a college degree can make a huge difference,” said Mitch Fadel, Rent-A-Center CEO.

This scholarship improves the quality of life for students each year, helping them to achieve their dreams, and Rent-A-Center is honored to have the opportunity to do so once again.

The following is a list of recipients who have given permission for their names to be used in media:

Alliana Alcid, Cerrito, CA   Kang Lin, Katy, TX
Mikayla Bird, Liverpool, NY   Aaron Malone, Hawthorne, CA
Katelynn Borders, Rockmart, GA   Brianna Meinecke, Frisco, TX
Taelen Boyd, Arlington, TN   Aleyana Mitchell, Edgewood, MD
Arieona Brooks, Chicago Heights, IL   Linda Nowak, Odenton, MD
Alison Butikofer, Cresco, IA   Victoria Orie, Virginia Beach, VA
Nicholas Calton, Rensselaer Falls, NY   Amanda Riffe, Byron Center, MI
Melody Chesnut, Gonic, NH   Lariana Rodriguez, Bayamon, PR
Aliyyah Copeland, Suffolk, VA   Prisha Singla, Plano, TX
Tierra Delk, Voorhees, NJ   Riya Singla, Plano, TX
Amy Diesso, Wrentham, MA   Casandra Smith, Prosper, TX
Riley Dutcher, Temple, GA   Dana Stevens, Cudahy, WI
Marcos Escobar, Round Lake, IL   Kiana Valdez, Waipahu, HI
Hope Gift, Chambersburg, PA   Alexandra Villalon, McKinney, TX
Kyleigh Henderson, Wichita Falls, TX   Pamela West, Middleport, OH
Christina Hittle, La Mirada, CA   James Whitlock III, Mason, OH
Jailene Jewell, Marysville, WA   Shontel Wyatt, Bessemer, AL
Hannah Kells, Fort Riley, KS   Nautica Young, Centreville, IL
Donna Krutsinger, Liberty, MO  

About Rent-A-Center, Inc.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The company’s omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.

