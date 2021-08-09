checkAd

Silver X to Upgrade Resources & Expand Development with New Results at Tangana Silver-Polymetallic Mining Unit, Nueva Recuperada

Autor: Accesswire
09.08.2021, 17:30  |  51   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / SILVER X MINING CORP. (TSXV:AGX)(OTC Pink:WRPSF) ("Silver X" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update for the Tangana Mining Unit ("Tangana") at the Company's Nueva Recuperada project in …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / SILVER X MINING CORP. (TSXV:AGX)(OTC Pink:WRPSF) ("Silver X" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update for the Tangana Mining Unit ("Tangana") at the Company's Nueva Recuperada project in Huancavelica, Peru.

Tangana encompasses 6 principal polymetallic veins that together host an estimated 4,840,015 tonnes of inferred resource grading 116.33 g/t Ag, 3.35% Pb and 1.63% Zn1. Silver X geologists have identified a further 5 potentially economically mineralized veins. In total, the targeted veins identified within the Tangana vein field cover more than 11 kilometres in combined length (see Figure 1). Historical production of polymetallic ore from 1959 to 1976 totalled 269,129 tonnes and was halted due to poor metal pricesz1.

Tangana covers some 4,500 ha of prospective silver-polymetallic ground and provides feed to the Recuperada plant which resumed processing material in 2019, has a capacity of 210,000 tpa and has sold USD $6.5M of polymetallic concentrate in H1-2021 YTD in this mine preparation phase; offsetting most of the exploration and corporate costs to date. The Company has initiated a 25,000-metre drill programme (announced July 19, 2021) of which 9,700 metres are aimed at expanding knowledge on and upgrading the quality of the Tangana inferred resource. Silver X also plans to boost underground mine infrastructure development in potentially economic silver-polymetallic mineralization at Tangana Mining Unit. Silver X initiated a permitting process in Q2 to upgrade the plant's capacity from 600 tpd to 720 tpd; with approval expected in Q3. At an appropriate time upon completion of the Company's programmed resource evaluation activities which include underground drilling and bulk sampling, an updated Silver X NI 43-101 technical report will be released. Silver X has budgeted more than 2,300 m of underground development in Tangana in combination with the drilling program.

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 1: Map of Tangana Mining Unit, showing key veins, infrastructure, concession limits, etc.

Tangana Exploration

In addition to the 3 veins currently being developed for mining (Tangana 1, 2 and San Antonio - see Figure 2), 8 additional historically known polymetallic veins occur. This system of subparallel and conjugate veins covers a WNW-trending belt that is some 3,500 meters wide. The sum of strike for known Tangana veins covers more than 11 km in total, with the longest single vein, Cauca, being 2.2 kilometres long.

Seite 1 von 6
Silver X Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Silver X to Upgrade Resources & Expand Development with New Results at Tangana Silver-Polymetallic Mining Unit, Nueva Recuperada VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / SILVER X MINING CORP. (TSXV:AGX)(OTC Pink:WRPSF) ("Silver X" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update for the Tangana Mining Unit ("Tangana") at the Company's Nueva Recuperada project in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Oil and Gas Industry and Green Advocates have a duty to Make Energy Poverty History in Africa with ...
Cease Trade Order Issued by the Ontario Securities Commission
SolGold PLC Annouces Ecuador Executive Decree and Mining Action Plan
China XLX Announces 2021 Interim Results Strong and Solid Recovery with NP Surging by 259%
Rekor Systems to Acquire Waycare Technologies, Ltd.
Euro Sun Mining Announces Intention to List on LSE
Angle PLC - Study Highlights Superior Performance of Parsortix
Hannan Soil Sampling Continues to Extend Scale and Define Continuity of Copper-Silver ...
CO2 GRO Inc. Announces another Commercial Feasibility with a Significant Canadian Cannabis Licensed ...
IMC Partners with Leading US Brand to Launch cbdMD Products in Israel and Provides Further Details ...
Titel
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Komo Plant Based Foods Announces DTC Eligibility
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As ...
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
2021 Second Quarter Report
Cielo Announces the Closing of CDN$4M Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing
Petroteq Announces Management Changes
MicroVision Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Perk Labs Provides Corporate Update
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...