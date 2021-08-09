checkAd

ALK-Abello Lifts Outlook, but Consensus Is Already at Higher End for Revenue

Autor: PLX AI
09.08.2021, 17:33  |  27   |   |   

(PLX AI) – ALK-Abello shares gained today after the company lifted outlook for the year, but consensus is already at or above the higher end of the new range. Revenue is now expected to grow 10-12% in local currencies (previously: 9-12% growth), …

  • (PLX AI) – ALK-Abello shares gained today after the company lifted outlook for the year, but consensus is already at or above the higher end of the new range.
  • Revenue is now expected to grow 10-12% in local currencies (previously: 9-12% growth), while EBITDA guidance is now increased to DKK 450-500 million (previously: 375-425 million)
  • Tablet sales growth is now expected at 25% or slightly above (previously: approximately 25%)
  • Consensus for revenue growth was already at 10.8%, with tablet sales at 26.2% growth
  • The new EBITDA guidance is above consensus, which was DKK 403 million before today
