DGAP-Adhoc STS Group AG: Adler Pelzer publishes offer document regarding voluntary takeover offer in combination with a delisting tender offer with offer consideration of EUR 7.31 per share
DGAP-Ad-hoc: STS Group AG / Key word(s): Offer/Delisting
STS Group AG: Adler Pelzer publishes offer document regarding voluntary takeover offer in combination with a delisting tender offer with offer consideration of EUR 7.31 per
share
The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of STS Group AG will review the offer document and publish a statement in accordance with section 27 (3) sentence 1 and section 14 (3) sentence 1 of of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - WpÜG) in a timely manner, expected within the next two weeks.
STS Group AG
Stefan Hummel
Head of Investor Relations
Zeppelinstrasse 4
85399 Hallbergmoos
+49 (0) 170 1810765
ir@sts.group
www.sts.group
Wertpapier
