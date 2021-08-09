DGAP-Ad-hoc: STS Group AG / Key word(s): Offer/Delisting

STS Group AG: Adler Pelzer publishes offer document regarding voluntary takeover offer in combination with a delisting tender offer with offer consideration of EUR 7.31 per share



09-Aug-2021 / 17:43 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



STS Group AG: Adler Pelzer publishes offer document regarding voluntary takeover offer in combination with a delisting tender offer with offer consideration of EUR 7.31 per share



Hallbergmoos/Munich, 09 August 2021. STS Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68), a global system supplier for the automotive industry listed on the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has just been informed that Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH has submitted the offer document regarding a voluntary takeover offer in combination with a delisting tender offer to the shareholders of STS Group AG pursuant to section 34, 14 para. 2 and 3 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - WpÜG) in conjunction with section 39 para. 2 sentence 3 no. 1 of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz - BörsG) on its website www.adler-pelzer-offer.com. The voluntary public takeover offer and delisting tender offer is addressed to all shareholders of STS Group AG and for the acquisition of all ordinary bearer shares of the company for a cash consideration of EUR 7.31 per share. The period for acceptance of the offer begins today and runs - subject to extension - until 06 September 2021.