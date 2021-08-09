checkAd

STS Group AG: Adler Pelzer publishes offer document regarding voluntary takeover offer in combination with a delisting tender offer with offer consideration of EUR 7.31 per share

DGAP-Ad-hoc: STS Group AG / Key word(s): Offer/Delisting
STS Group AG: Adler Pelzer publishes offer document regarding voluntary takeover offer in combination with a delisting tender offer with offer consideration of EUR 7.31 per share

09-Aug-2021 / 17:43 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STS Group AG: Adler Pelzer publishes offer document regarding voluntary takeover offer in combination with a delisting tender offer with offer consideration of EUR 7.31 per share

Hallbergmoos/Munich, 09 August 2021. STS Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68), a global system supplier for the automotive industry listed on the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has just been informed that Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH has submitted the offer document regarding a voluntary takeover offer in combination with a delisting tender offer to the shareholders of STS Group AG pursuant to section 34, 14 para. 2 and 3 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - WpÜG) in conjunction with section 39 para. 2 sentence 3 no. 1 of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz - BörsG) on its website www.adler-pelzer-offer.com. The voluntary public takeover offer and delisting tender offer is addressed to all shareholders of STS Group AG and for the acquisition of all ordinary bearer shares of the company for a cash consideration of EUR 7.31 per share. The period for acceptance of the offer begins today and runs - subject to extension - until 06 September 2021.

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of STS Group AG will review the offer document and publish a statement in accordance with section 27 (3) sentence 1 and section 14 (3) sentence 1 of of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - WpÜG) in a timely manner, expected within the next two weeks.


STS Group AG
Stefan Hummel
Head of Investor Relations
Zeppelinstrasse 4
85399 Hallbergmoos
+49 (0) 170 1810765
ir@sts.group
www.sts.group

09-Aug-2021 CET/CEST
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: STS Group AG
Zeppelinstraße 4
85399 Hallbergmoos
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)811 124494 0
E-mail: ir@sts.group
Internet: https://sts.group
ISIN: DE000A1TNU68
WKN: A1TNU6
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1225106

 
End of Announcement

1225106  09-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

