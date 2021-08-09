checkAd

TheraVet S.A. Monthly Statement of Total Voting Rights and Shares Forming the Company’s Share Capital

TheraVet S.A. (ISIN code: BE0974387194 – symbol : ALVET) (Paris:ALVET) (Brussels:ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in pets, provides the number of shares outstanding and total number of voting rights (article L233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AMF).

Date

Number of shares
outstanding

Total voting rights

Total gross (1)

Total net (2)

July 31, 2021

3 223 936

3 223 936

3 223 936

(1) The total number of gross (or “theoretical”) voting rights is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.

(2) The total number of net (or “exercisable at a Shareholders’ Meeting”) voting rights is calculated without taking into account shares for which voting rights have been suspended. It is released in order to ensure that the public is properly informed, in accordance with the recommendation made by the AMF on 17 July 2007.

About TheraVet SA
 TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from osteoarticular diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet’s mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris et Brussels, its head office is in Jumet, Belgium, and it has a subsidiary in the US.
For more information, visit www.thera.vet

