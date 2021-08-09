DGAP-Ad-hoc: windeln.de SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast windeln.de SE adjusts forecast of key figures for fiscal year 2021 09-Aug-2021 / 17:54 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, August 9, 2020: Based on the preliminary financial information for the first half of 2021, the Management Board of windeln.de SE today decided to partially adjust its previous forecast of key performance indicators for fiscal year 2021.

The Management Board had forecast strong sales growth for fiscal 2021. However, business with intermediaries and corporate customers could not be further expanded as planned in Q2, and revenues via the new sales channels also did not develop as expected. These factors led to a significant decline in revenues in the first half of 2021, which reached EUR 33.3 million according to preliminary calculations (H1 2020: EUR 50.0 million). Nevertheless, the Management Board expects to make up for these effects in the second half of the year and to record slight growth for the year as a whole.

An increase in the average order value has also been forecast for fiscal 2021. Due to a higher proportion of direct deliveries from our Chinese warehouses, the average order value in the first half of 2021 went down slightly to a preliminary EUR 86.94 (H1 2020: EUR 93.03). The Management Board now also expects a slight decline for the full year 2021.

A significant improvement in the operating contribution margin was expected for the financial year 2021. However, according to preliminary calculations, this figure will only amount to EUR 0.5 million in the first half of 2021 (H1 2020: EUR 6.5 million), which is mainly due to the decline in sales in the China segment in Q2. For the full year 2021, the Management Board now expects a significant deterioration in the contribution margin compared to fiscal year 2020. Similarly, according to the preliminary figures, the operating contribution margin as a percentage of sales is expected to have deteriorated in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period of the previous year (1.3% versus 13.1% in H1 2020). A sharp deterioration is expected for this key figure for the full year 2021.