DGAP-News Aggregate Holdings SA successfully places EUR 100 million Tap of 6.875% Senior Bond due 2025

Aggregate Holdings SA successfully places EUR 100 million Tap of 6.875% Senior Bond due 2025

09.08.2021 / 17:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aggregate Holdings SA successfully places EUR 100 million Tap of 6.875% Senior Bond due 2025

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT INTENDED FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION TO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN.

- Successful private placement of EUR 100 million tap of existing bond with investors

- EUR 100 million bond tap was placed at par plus accrued interest

- Total nominal amount outstanding of senior bond now at EUR 600 million

- Net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes


Luxembourg - 09 August 2021. Aggregate Holdings S.A. has successfully placed a EUR 100 million tap of its EUR 500 million 11/2025 6.875% senior bond. The total nominal amount outstanding is now EUR 600 million.

The tap was executed as a private placement at par. Net proceeds from the issue will be used for general corporate purposes. The new bonds issued through the tap are fully fungible with existing senior bonds, which are governed by German law and are listed on the Euro MTF Market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Benjamin Lee, Chief Financial Officer and John Nacos, Chief Investment Officer at Aggregate Holdings, said: "The private placement via a tap of EUR 100m of bonds at par plus accrued interest is a reflection of the ongoing investor interest in Aggregate Holdings following our recent acquisitions in the Build & Hold division. We look forward to continuing engaging with investors going forward as the company delivers on its milestones".


Contact
Benjamin Lee, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer
Tel : +352 20 30 14 60
Mob : +44 7415 121218
b.lee@aggregateholdings.com

Boris Lemke, Investment Director
Tel : +352 20 30 14 60
Mob : +44 7943 025474
b.lemke@aggregateholdings.com

Olaf Zapke, Communications
Tel: +49 (0) 69 921874-89

