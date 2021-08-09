Uniserve Announces Director Appointment

The Company is also pleased to announce that Mr. Stuart Omsen has agreed to join its Board of Directors as an independent Director effective immediately. Stuart Omsen is an accomplished businessman with over 30 years of experience in a multitude of verticals with focus on business development. Stuart built multiple franchises for some of the world’s top dental and medical companies before starting a distribution and international trading business. His experience includes several years of corporate finance working with private and public companies in healthcare and technology focused on corporate development and venture capital finance. Stuart is a Director with Canada’s leading network of dental practices, responsible for acquisition and business development. He is also an active investor with holdings in private and public healthcare and technology companies, residential and commercial real-estate.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve Communications Corporation (the “Company”) wishes to announce that Gordon Nelson has stepped down as Director of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Nelson for his service.

About Uniserve

Uniserve Communications Corporation is a 2018 TSX Venture top 50 performance company.

Uniserve is a unified communications company which has been in business for 30 years, combining managed IT, voice, data and media services all into one seamless solution, one bill and one point of contact.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedar.com.

Kelly Walker

President and CEO

For more information please call 604-395-3961 or email corporate.relations@uniserveteam.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to a number of factors.