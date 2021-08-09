checkAd

BioRestorative Therapies Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.08.2021   

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (“BioRestorative”) (OTC: BRTX), a life sciences company focused on stem cell-based therapies, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed underwritten public offering of its securities. This offering will be subject to the registration statement on Form S-1 becoming effective and subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

The net proceeds from the offering, if completed, will be used to undertake clinical trials with respect to BioRestorative’s lead product candidate, BRTX-100, and its related collection and delivery procedure, for pre-clinical research and development with respect to its metabolic ThermoStem Program, and to provide funds for general corporate and working capital purposes.

This announcement is being made pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. As required by Rule 135, this press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

CONTACT:
Email: ir@biorestorative.com





