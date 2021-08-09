EQS Group-NAV: Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Net Asset Value Net Asset Value as of July 31, 2021 09.08.2021 / 18:00 Net Asset Value The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zug, August 9, 2021

Net Asset Value as of July 31, 2021

As of July 31, 2021, the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) stood at EUR 131.82 (CHF 141.64), representing a decrease of -0.4% in EUR (-2.4% in CHF) since June 30, 2021.

The portfolio performance was slightly negative in July with non-significant FX effects, largely due to valuation adjustments in several portfolio funds including Eagletree IV, Clarus Lifesciences III and ALPHA CEE Opportunity IV.

The portfolio was cash-flow negative in July in the amount of EUR 2.4m. PEH received noteworthy distributions from Highland Europe I, distributing proceeds from the sale of Talentsoft, a SaaS-based integrated talent and competency management solution company. Further, Warburg Pincus XII distributed proceeds from the sale of NEOGOV, a leading software-as-a-service human capital management platform focused on public sector agencies and educational institutions based in the U.S.

In the reporting period, PEH committed USD 2.0m to Insight Partners XII Buyout Annex Fund, a US-based growth equity fund focusing on the SaaS Market.

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) is a listed investment company for private equity investments. It offers institutional and private investors the opportunity to participate in a simple and tax-efficient manner in a diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio with selective fund and direct investments.

Income from the portfolio is partially reinvested, as well as passed on to the shareholders as annual distributions. Private Equity Holding's portfolio is managed by Alpha Associates, an independent Private Equity, Private Debt and Infrastructure investment manager based in Zurich.

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, Kerstin.Stechow@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch

The basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,532,482 as of July 31, 2021 (June 30, 2021: 2,535,123). The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption and usually published within six trading days after the cut-off date. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.

Language: English Company: Private Equity Holding AG Gotthardstr. 28 6302 Zug Switzerland ISIN: CH0006089921 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange

