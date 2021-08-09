checkAd

The Call of Duty Endowment Opens Its 2021 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. Organizations

The Call of Duty Endowment today begins its application process for the eighth “Seal of Distinction” Award, recognizing non-profits that demonstrate the highest levels of effectiveness, efficiency, and integrity in placing veterans into high-quality jobs.

The prestigious award for non-profits is accompanied by a $30,000 unrestricted grant, as well as provides the opportunity to apply for future funding. Due to COVID-related circumstances, there was not a 2020 submission process. The 2019 winners were: ForcesUnited, Upstate Warrior Solutions, and Goodwill of Upstate Midlands South Carolina.

To be considered, organizations must complete an online application at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CODESOD2021. Applications from U.S.-based non-profits will be accepted now through August 29, 11:59pm Pacific. Nominees for the “Seal of Distinction” must meet all of the following criteria:

  • Organization must be a charitable, non-profit, with 501(c)(3) status
  • Mission must include directly assisting unemployed and underemployed veterans to find high-quality jobs
  • Group must complete an application, provide requested documentation and be prepared to submit to verification procedures by Deloitte
  • Applicants will be assessed by metrics including the number of veterans placed in jobs, the quality of those placements, average cost-per-placement, average starting salary, six- and twelve-month retention rate, key employee background checks, and a variety of organizational and financial health indicators
  • Applicants must not be a previous "Seal of Distinction" winner

The “Seal of Distinction” is the preeminent standard of excellence in the veteran employment sector. In the last year alone, organizations supported by the Endowment placed 15,446 veterans in jobs at an average cost-per-placement of $515.

“After an unprecedented year, we are honored to bring back the Seal of Distinction for 2021,” said Dan Goldenberg, Executive Director of the Call of Duty Endowment. “This year is pivotal for veteran employment and we’re looking forward to rewarding new, high-performing organizations in our space with the recognition they deserve.”

All applications will be reviewed and evaluated by the Call of Duty Endowment’s outside Board of Advisors. Semi-finalists will be independently assessed on a pro bono basis by Deloitte, and ultimately approved by the Endowment’s Grants Committee.

The Call of Duty Endowment launched the "Seal of Distinction" in August 2013. In its eighth year of operation, the program has awarded $51.8 million in grants to previous winners. With an ambitious goal of placing 100,000 veterans into high-quality jobs by 2024, the program has placed more than 85,000 veterans into full-time jobs with a 2020 average starting salary of $60,050. As a result, the Endowment has helped veterans capture more than $4.8 billion in first-year salaries and demonstrated the value of veterans in the civilian workplace to companies across the U.S. and the U.K.

About the Call of Duty Endowment

The Call of Duty Endowment is a non-profit organization co-founded by Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard. The Endowment seeks to help veterans find high-quality careers by supporting groups that prepare them for the job market and by raising awareness of the value vets bring to the workplace. For more information about the Call of Duty Endowment, please visit www.callofdutyendowment.org.

ACTIVISION and CALL OF DUTY are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

