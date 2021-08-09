checkAd

Integer to Exhibit at 2021 MD&M West Expo, Aug. 10-12

~ Learn More About Integer’s Range of Innovative Medical Device Outsourcing Capabilities at Booth #2951 ~

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR), a leading medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturer, will join medtech industry leaders and innovators around the world in exhibiting at the MD&M West Exposition at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif., from Aug. 10-12, 2021.

During the event, attendees are invited to visit Integer at booth #2951 to learn more about Integer’s breadth and depth of innovative medical device manufacturing, design and development capabilities. Some highlights include:

  • Xcellion Rechargeable Batteries: Integer’s new Xcellion Gen 3 Lithium Ion Fast Charge Rechargeable Batteries deliver leading performance for implantable pulse generators (IPGs) and other medical devices. Xcellion Gen 3 batteries reduce charging time by up to 70 percent*, increase battery runtime by up to 30 percent* and retain 70 percent original capacity after 6,000+ full cycles.
  • Expanded Laser Cutting Capabilities: Integer’s state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment features the best available technologies including fiber laser, femtosecond lasers, swiss lasers and more. The company’s dedicated engineers apply their expertise to a broad range of product applications, including NiTi frames for EP catheters and stone retrieval devices, support structures for clot retrieval devices, endoscope components, stents, heart valve scaffolds, laser cut hypotubes for peripheral vascular, neurovascular, and structural heart catheters and delivery systems.
  • Comprehensive Leads Solutions: Integer’s proven end-to-end design, development and scalable manufacturing solutions accelerate and optimize customers’ leads programs. This includes designing and developing full lead systems and sub-assemblies, vertically integrated manufacturing as well as customizable services to complement customers’ existing capabilities.

“We take great pride in our capabilities and commitment to serving as a trusted and innovative partner to our customers and their patients,” said Joel Becker, president of Integer’s Cardiac Rhythm Management and Neuromodulation business. “Integer’s continued growth and expansion are a testament to this commitment. We look forward to the opportunity to connect at MD&M West.”

Learn more about Integer at www.integer.net.

*Compared to Xcellion Gen 2 technology

About Integer
Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical, advanced surgical and orthopedics markets. The company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, it develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. Greatbatch Medical, Lake Region Medical and Electrochem comprise the company’s brands. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.

