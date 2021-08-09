checkAd

windeln.de maintains strategic goals despite challenges

windeln.de maintains strategic goals despite challenges

09.08.2021 / 18:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Development in China segment in H1 2021 noticeably below original expectations
  • Strategic projects to improve profitability further advanced
  • Catch-up effects expected for H2 2021, 2022 target unchanged
  • Forecast of key figures adjusted
  • Successful capital increases and expansion of new distribution channels create good conditions for future growth

Munich, August 09, 2021: windeln.de SE ("windeln.de", "Group" or "Company"; ISIN DE000WNDL201) partially adjusts its guidance for the full year 2021 based on preliminary figures for the first half of 2021 on the basis of preliminary financial data. The main strategic goal to achieve profitable and sustainable growth remains. Due to a combination of non-recurring effects and delays in the implementation of individual measures especially in the second quarter of 2021, the forecast for the current fiscal year has to be adjusted. The Management Board continues to regard as realistic the target of breaking even on the basis of adjusted EBIT in 2022, thus implementing an important strategic goal.

Matthias Peuckert, CEO of windeln.de, adds: "We had expected a significantly stronger contribution from the new sales channels and from business with intermediaries and corporate customers in China for the first half of 2021. At the same time, the relocation of the main warehouse proved more disruptive than originally planned. Nevertheless, strategic projects of this kind are important and the right thing to do: the relocation will enable cost savings to be realized on a lasting basis, and new distribution channels in China will put growth there on a broader footing. We expect to be able to make up some ground in the second half of the year and are also sticking to our medium-term targets."

Disclaimer

