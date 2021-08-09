checkAd

Contract award for Galileo 2nd Generation

9 August 2021
Announcement no. 324

Rovsing signs largest contract in recent Company history

Rovsing has signed the largest single contract in recent Company history. As part of this contract Rovsing will deliver several sets of Electrical Ground Support Equipment (EGSE) for satellite testing to Thales Alenia Space in Italy (TAS-I) in support of Galileo 2nd Generation (G2G) GNSS satellites, the largest European critical infrastructure satellite constellation. The EGSE(s) in question provide TAS-I with a full range test suite of hardware and software based on Rovsing key products such as the RO-5100 SAS Modules, R0-1010 and RO-1130 SLP Modules, RO-2000 range MASC products as well as the Rovsing EGSE Controller SW Suite. The different EGSE systems support satellite assembly, integration and verification by means of Solar Array simulation, Deployment Simulation, Battery Simulation and Conditioning, Service Module Simulation and Umbilical launch support.

With this full range of electrical ground support testing and simulation equipment, Rovsing again proves its outstanding capabilities and expertise as key supplier for major space projects, especially in Europe.

Securing this significant contract within the core capabilities of Rovsing for a major critical infrastructure satellite constellation progamme is a major milestone for Rovsing. The contract, which stretches over several years with recurring deliveries, together with the Company’s existing project backlog and a growing space segment sales pipeline, provides an important cornerstone for supporting Rovsing’s strategy and continuous growth plans.

The specific contract value and timeline details cannot be disclosed at present due to competitive and contractual reasons, but the contract value is mid-single digit EUR million to be recognised as revenue over the next 2-3 years. The total contract value is thus larger than the guided full year revenue in Financial Year 2020/21, of DKK 27-29 million. The contract engineering phase and first deliveries are planned within the FY 2021/2022, with recurring deliveries in FY 2022/23 and FY 2023/24.        

The outlook for the financial year 2021/22 will be announced 10 September 2021 according to the Company’s financial calendar.

Further information
Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson, CEO. Email: hpt@rovsing.dk Tel.: +45 53 39 18 88

The Galileo 2nd Generation programme and this contract are carried out under a programme of and funded by the European Union. The views expressed herein can in no way be taken to reflect the official opinion of the European Union and/or ESA.”



