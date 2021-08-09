WISeKey Joins Forces with Menthol Protocol to Make its WISe.Art NFT Platform Climate-Positive

Geneva, Switzerland – August 9, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX: WIHN), a leading cyber security, IoT, and AI platform company, today announced that is collaborating with Menthol Protocol , the first decentralized automated sustainability protocol that automatically power users of dApp transactions with verified renewable energy and carbon credits, to make WISe.Art NFT platform climate-positive.

WISe.Art is the first NFT platform which due to its proprietary NFT technology, is safe (KYC & Cybersecurity), green (Carbon neutral & Menthol Protocol), smart, and provides a unique “melting pot” for traditional & crypto art, luxury good and collectible lovers.

WISeKey is a pioneer in the area of cybersecurity. For more than two decades, WISeKey has been providing its clients with object authenticity and anticounterfeiting offerings, a technology that has been applied to art, luxury goods, and collectibles, through a holistic approach in collaboration with strategic partners from the decentralized space. The marketplaces for these services will provide a spectrum of premium and standard offerings.

Against this background, WISeKey is launching its own NFT platform for creating, marketing and selling NFTs as digital twins for high end luxury collectibles and artwork. The intention is to take the ‘hot air’ out of NFTs and by linking the NFTs to actual physical art or collectibles and by attaching digital rights and creating true value for collectors, artists and brands.

“However, one major challenge of 2021 remains the climate crisis, which has to be tackled in different spheres, in the physical but also in the digital world, by reaching to the transaction world of the web3, namely the Blockchain, sphere,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey.

Therefore, the collaboration with Menthol Protocol is essential to ensuring WISe.Art’s NFT platform is climate-positive. Mohamed Hassan, CTO of Blok-Z, a green-tech blockchain startup, and Amir Sultan Malik Awan, CEO of Rocket Blockchain, a company focused on tech, industry and sustainability, have been building solutions to make it easy for enterprises and crypto to be climate positive. They are some of the leaders behind Menthol Protocol’s vision and have been advisors to WISeKey.