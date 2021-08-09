checkAd

WISeKey Joins Forces with Menthol Protocol to Make its WISe.Art NFT Platform Climate-Positive

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.08.2021, 19:02  |  42   |   |   

WISeKey Joins Forces with Menthol Protocol to Make its WISe.Art NFT Platform Climate-Positive

Geneva, Switzerland – August 9, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX: WIHN), a leading cyber security, IoT, and AI platform company, today announced that is collaborating with Menthol Protocol, the first decentralized automated sustainability protocol that automatically power users of dApp transactions with verified renewable energy and carbon credits, to make WISe.Art NFT platform climate-positive.

WISe.Art is the first NFT platform which due to its proprietary NFT technology, is safe (KYC & Cybersecurity), green (Carbon neutral & Menthol Protocol), smart, and provides a unique “melting pot” for traditional & crypto art, luxury good and collectible lovers.

WISeKey is a pioneer in the area of cybersecurity. For more than two decades, WISeKey has been providing its clients with object authenticity and anticounterfeiting offerings, a technology that has been applied to art, luxury goods, and collectibles, through a holistic approach in collaboration with strategic partners from the decentralized space. The marketplaces for these services will provide a spectrum of premium and standard offerings.

Against this background, WISeKey is launching its own NFT platform for creating, marketing and selling NFTs as digital twins for high end luxury collectibles and artwork. The intention is to take the ‘hot air’ out of NFTs and by linking the NFTs to actual physical art or collectibles and by attaching digital rights and creating true value for collectors, artists and brands.

“However, one major challenge of 2021 remains the climate crisis, which has to be tackled in different spheres, in the physical but also in the digital world, by reaching to the transaction world of the web3, namely the Blockchain, sphere,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey.

Therefore, the collaboration with Menthol Protocol is essential to ensuring WISe.Art’s NFT platform is climate-positive. Mohamed Hassan, CTO of Blok-Z, a green-tech blockchain startup, and Amir Sultan Malik Awan, CEO of Rocket Blockchain, a company focused on tech, industry and sustainability, have been building solutions to make it easy for enterprises and crypto to be climate positive. They are some of the leaders behind Menthol Protocol’s vision and have been advisors to WISeKey.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WISeKey Joins Forces with Menthol Protocol to Make its WISe.Art NFT Platform Climate-Positive WISeKey Joins Forces with Menthol Protocol to Make its WISe.Art NFT Platform Climate-Positive Geneva, Switzerland – August 9, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX: WIHN), a leading cyber security, IoT, and AI platform …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Molecular Partners to Regain Global Rights to Abicipar
[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Phase III study shows Roche's Polivy plus R-CHP is the ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Is Granted Preliminary Injunction Allowing it to Sail from ...
Bavarian Nordic Reports Initial Results from First-in-Human Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Amungee NW-1H 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
EV Battery Tech Offers Chance to Win IoniX Pro Trilogy EV in Summer Contest
SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING BUILDING FINISHING MORTAR COMPANY IN MEXICO
Axsome Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
BioVie Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Imperial Helium Announces Spud of Second Well at the Steveville Property
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
HSN, Home Depot, Lowes, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s Wholesale to Carry Motorola Home Networking ...
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board