SunMirror AG

SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG: General Meeting elects Lester Kemp as new member of the Board of Directors



09-Aug-2021

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of insider information in accordance with Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)



SunMirror AG: General Meeting elects Lester Kemp as new member of the Board of Directors