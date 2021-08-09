SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG: General Meeting elects Lester Kemp as new member of the Board of Directors

checkAd

Zug, Switzerland; August 9, 2021 - On the occasion of today's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the shareholders of SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"; XETRA Vienna: ROR1; ISIN CH0396131929), the mining and exploration firm specialising in natural resources such as gold, lithium, cobalt and other metals and minerals, elected Mr. Lester Kemp as a new member of the Board of Directors. In addition, Deloitte AG was elected the new auditor.

 

 

SunMirror is a natural resources holding company with a strategic focus on critical commodities - the metals and minerals whose demand is driven by sustainable next-generation technologies. The company's shares (ISIN CH0396131929) are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker: ROR1) and the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit: www.sunmirror.com.

