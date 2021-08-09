checkAd

JetBlue’s Soar with Reading Free Book Vending Machine Initiative Goes Virtual to Get Books into the Hands of Kids Who Need Them Most

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.08.2021, 19:25  |  43   |   |   

JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) today announced its eleventh annual Soar with Reading initiative, which tackles the issue of literacy in areas known as book deserts, where access to age-appropriate books for children is often very limited. This summer, JetBlue is taking its free book vending machine initiative online due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. However, this will not stop the airline from continuing its work to help get books into the hands of kids who need them most. Throughout August, children in select locations and youth programs will be able to access JetBlue’s virtual vending machine online and pick up to six books. JetBlue will drop off these free books with the respective organizations throughout August and September to distribute to the kids.

Books open children’s imaginations and empower them to envision new places. Soar with Reading provides children the opportunity to start to build their home libraries and encourages a life-long love of reading. Customers, crewmembers and local communities are encouraged to nominate their favorite youth-focused nonprofit for a chance to receive access to JetBlue’s digital book vending machine. For more information or to nominate an organization, visit soarwithreading.com (a.).

JetBlue is collaborating with several of its longstanding youth-focused non-profit partners in Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles and New York City. Local partners include Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County, Boys & Girls Club of Broward County, Boston Centers for Youth & Families, City of New York Parks & Recreation and the Westchester Family YMCA in Los Angeles through a partnership with Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA). Additionally, JetBlue will provide new books directly to local organizations in Orlando, Salt Lake City and San Juan. The available books feature diverse characters and themes, with options in both English and Spanish.

“It’s important for us to continue to find ways to give back and support the communities that support us,” said Icema Gibbs, vice president corporate social responsibility and diversity, equity and inclusion, JetBlue. “Soar with Reading was originally developed to help defeat the loss of knowledge that students experience over the summer months, known as the ‘summer slide.’ It’s more relevant now than ever. Many children have attended school virtually for more than a year. This means countless students haven’t had a chance to experience books during this time, nor have they traveled to the places that imaginations soar to through reading.

Seite 1 von 2


JetBlue Airways Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JetBlue’s Soar with Reading Free Book Vending Machine Initiative Goes Virtual to Get Books into the Hands of Kids Who Need Them Most JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) today announced its eleventh annual Soar with Reading initiative, which tackles the issue of literacy in areas known as book deserts, where access to age-appropriate books for children is often very limited. This summer, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Elanco Animal Health Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Trade Desk Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Kosmos Energy Announces Completion of Greater Tortue Ahmeyim FPSO Sale and Lease Back Transaction
Phase III Study Shows Genentech's Polivy Plus R-CHP Is the First Regimen in 20 Years to ...
ZY CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Zymergen Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class ...
Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration Grants Provisional Registration for Moderna’s ...
Epizyme and HUTCHMED Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize TAZVERIK ...
Amazon and GoPro File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Philip Morris International Acquires Inhaled Drug Specialist OtiTopic; Growing Pipeline of ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:41 UhrJetBlue Announces Leadership Appointments
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21JetBlue Strengthens Commitment as New York’s Hometown Airline With Intention to Keep Headquarters in New York City, Advance World-Class Terminal Project at JFK
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21JetBlue Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21JetBlue Renews Long-Term Partnership Agreements with Barclays and Mastercard
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21JetBlue and American Airlines Partnership Makes it Easier Than Ever for Customers to Return to Travel with Largest Schedule, More Benefits and a Seamless Travel Experience
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21JetBlue Announces Webcast of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21JetBlue Brings iPad Pro On Board for Pilots Starting This Summer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Joby Aviation, JetBlue and Signature Announce Pathway to Utilization of Electric and Hydrogen Aviation Credits
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21JetBlue Expands Use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel as Part of its Strategy to Achieve Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2040
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.213 geniale Setups und ein Zock!
Dr. Hamed Esnaashari | Chartanalysen