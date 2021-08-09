checkAd

Vallourec Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital

VALLOUREC
French limited liability company (société anonyme) with a Board of Directors
with share capital of €4,578,568.56
Registered office: 27, avenue du Général Leclerc, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt, France
Registered on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register under n° 552 142 200

Boulogne-Billancourt, 9 August 2021

Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights
and shares comprising the share capital

Article L. 233-8-II of the Code de commerce and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF)

Date Total number
of outstanding shares 		Theoretical total number of voting rights* Net total number
of voting rights
31 July 2021 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 714 160
30 June 2021 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 914 031
31 May 2021 11 449 694 11 811 810 11 797 413
30 April 2021 11 449 694 11 811 772 11 790 691
31 March 2021 11 449 694 11 811 662 11 810 581
28 February 2021 11 449 694 11 809 473 11 808 392
31 January 2021 11 449 694 11 809 652 11 808 571
31 December 2020 11 449 694 11 810 456 11 809 375
30 November 2020 11 449 694 11 809 708 11 808 627
31 October 2020 11 449 694 11 809 929 11 808 848
30 September 2020 11 449 694 11 809 877 11 808 796
31 August 2020 11 449 694 11 792 317 11 791 236
31 July 2020 11 449 694 11 792 291 11 791 210
30 June 2020 11 449 694 11 792 487 11 791 352
31 May 2020 11 449 694 11 825 998 11 810 412
30 April 2020 457 987 760 467 246 708 466 723 205
31 March 2020 457 987 760 467 212 665 466 689 162
29 February 2020 457 987 760 470 490 431 469 966 928
31 January 2020 457 987 760 470 448 503 469 925 000
31 December 2019 457 987 760 470 435 812 469 912 309
30 November 2019 457 987 760 470 400 552 469 877 049
31 October 2019 457 987 760 470 391 503 469 868 000
30 September 2019 457 987 760 470 373 857 469 850 354
31 August 2019 457 987 760 470 365 861 469 842 358
31 July 2019 457 987 760 470 354 599 469 831 096
30 June 2019 457 987 760 470 370 960 469 842 814
31 May 2019 457 987 760 470 352 202 469 824 056
30 April 2019 457 987 760 470 352 409 469 717 892
31 March 2019 457 987 760 470 318 361 468 612 089
28 February 2019 457 987 760 470 289 887 469 583 848
31 January 2019 457 987 760 470 288 267 470 197 228
31 December 2018 457 987 760 470 286 184 470 195 145
30 November 2018 457 987 760 470 207 119 470 116 080
31 October 2018 457 987 760 470 207 002 470 115 963
30 September 2018 457 987 760 470 205 298 470 114 259
31 August 2018 457 987 760 470 204 668 470 113 629
31 July 2018 457 987 760 470 202 926 470 111 887
30 June 2018 457 987 760 470 071 367 469 972 774
31 May 2018 457 987 760 470 062 108 469 963 515
30 April 2018 457 987 760 470 063 032 469 964 439
31 March 2018 457 987 760 469 717 314 469 544 717
28 February 2018 457 987 760 469 607 832 469 435 235
31 January 2018 457 987 760 469 609 077 469 436 480
31 December 2017 457 987 760 469 610 378 469 437 771
30 November 2017 451 238 005 462 770 922 460 117 315
31 October 2017 451 238 005 462 753 994 460 100 387
30 September 2017 451 238 005 462 755 415 460 101 798
31 August 2017 451 238 005 462 747 646 460 093 116
31 July 2017 451 238 005 462 748 766 460 084 168
30 June 2017 451 238 005 462 821 248 460 150 919
31 May 2017 451 238 005 462 778 752 460 108 343
30 April 2017 451 238 005 462 777 804 460 109 865
31 March 2017 451 238 005 462 773 368 460 106 429
28 February 2017 451 238 005 462 721 070 459 805 784
31 January 2017 451 238 005 462 721 497 459 828 681
31 December 2016 451 238 005 462 720 629 459 882 783
14 December 2016 451 238 005 462 582 247 459 744 391
30 November 2016 444 638 049 455 982 291 453 144 405
31 October 2016 444 638 049 455 981 964 453 319 048
30 September 2016 444 638 049 455 984 256 453 467 974
31 August 2016 444 638 049 455 986 535 453 695 221

* The theoretical, (or gross), number of voting rights is used as the basis for calculating the crossing of thresholds: it includes voting rights stripped from shares that do not have the right to vote (own controlled shares, liquidity contract, etc...).

The by-laws of Vallourec contain a provision imposing an obligation to declare crossing thresholds in addition to those relating to legal thresholds.

This information is also available on the Vallourec website under “Regulated information”: https://www.vallourec.com/en/hub-finance/informations-reglementees

 

