MakeMyTrip Limited Announces Details of its Annual Shareholders Meeting

We own and operate well recognized online travel brands, including MakeMyTrip, goibibo and redbus. Through our primary websites, www.makemytrip.com, www.goibibo.com, www.redbus.in, and mobile platforms, travelers can research, plan and book a wide range of travel services and products in India as well as overseas. Our services and products include air ticketing, hotel and alternative accommodations bookings, holiday planning and packaging, rail ticketing, bus ticketing, car hire and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. We provide our customers with access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India and all major airlines operating to and from India, a comprehensive set of domestic accommodation properties in India and a wide selection of properties outside of India, Indian Railways and all major Indian bus operators.



Jonathan Huang

MakeMyTrip Limited

Vice President - Investor Relations

+1 (917) 769-2027

jonathan.huang@go-mmt.com.com