checkAd

MakeMyTrip Limited Announces Details of its Annual Shareholders Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.08.2021, 19:45  |  20   |   |   

New York, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Gurugram and New York, August 9, 2021: MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) (the “Company”), India’s leading online travel company, announced today that the annual meeting of its shareholders will be held on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, beginning at 5:00 pm, Indian Standard Time, at 19th Floor, Building No. 5, DLF Cyber City, Gurugram, 122002, India. The Company’s notice of annual meeting and form of proxy were issued on August 9, 2021.

The Company’s Annual Report, notice of the annual meeting, form of proxy and annual consolidated and separate financial statements audited by KPMG Mauritius for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 are available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.makemytrip.com. Shareholders may also obtain a copy of these documents, free of charge, by sending a request by email to jonathan.huang@go-mmt.com.  
About MakeMyTrip Limited:

We own and operate well recognized online travel brands, including MakeMyTrip, goibibo and redbus.  Through our primary websites, www.makemytrip.com, www.goibibo.com, www.redbus.in, and mobile platforms, travelers can research, plan and book a wide range of travel services and products in India as well as overseas.  Our services and products include air ticketing, hotel and alternative accommodations bookings, holiday planning and packaging, rail ticketing, bus ticketing, car hire and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing.  We provide our customers with access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India and all major airlines operating to and from India, a comprehensive set of domestic accommodation properties in India and a wide selection of properties outside of India, Indian Railways and all major Indian bus operators.

For more details, please contact:
Jonathan Huang
MakeMyTrip Limited
Vice President - Investor Relations
+1 (917) 769-2027
jonathan.huang@go-mmt.com.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MakeMyTrip Limited Announces Details of its Annual Shareholders Meeting New York, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Gurugram and New York, August 9, 2021: MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) (the “Company”), India’s leading online travel company, announced today that the annual meeting of its shareholders will be held on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Molecular Partners to Regain Global Rights to Abicipar
[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Phase III study shows Roche's Polivy plus R-CHP is the ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Is Granted Preliminary Injunction Allowing it to Sail from ...
Bavarian Nordic Reports Initial Results from First-in-Human Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Amungee NW-1H 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
Axsome Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
EV Battery Tech Offers Chance to Win IoniX Pro Trilogy EV in Summer Contest
SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING BUILDING FINISHING MORTAR COMPANY IN MEXICO
BioVie Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Imperial Helium Announces Spud of Second Well at the Steveville Property
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
HSN, Home Depot, Lowes, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s Wholesale to Carry Motorola Home Networking ...
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board