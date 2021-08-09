checkAd

BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.08.2021, 19:56  |  136   |   |   

Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the first commercial production run of #1 selling US beverage brand Keef Brands1 (“Keef”) cannabis-infused beverages for delivery to select provincial distribution boards across Canada.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005671/en/

Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages (Photo: Business Wire)

Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages (Photo: Business Wire)

As the #1 grossing cannabis beverage company in the US, Keef Brands is known internationally for its top-quality cannabis-infused beverages. Canadian consumers have been eagerly awaiting the launch of Keef’s top selling Classic Sodas in Canada, generating strong interest from the provincial distribution boards in orders for the popular brand.

“This inaugural run of Keef represents a significant milestone for BevCanna,” said Melise Panetta, President of BevCanna. “We’re launching in multiple Canadian markets and are excited to be including this already well-known and loved cannabis brand among our first offerings. We expect that Keef will take a leadership position within the Canadian cannabis-infused beverage space.”

Keef Brands develops, produces, and distributes an assortment of cannabis-infused lines, including Classic Sodas, in more than 1,000 licensed retailers and delivery services across seven US states and counting.

BevCanna announced a bi-lateral partnership with Keef Brands earlier this year to launch the company’s products across Canada. Through the agreement, BevCanna will also be able to leverage Keef’s extensive US manufacturing and distribution network to launch their own line of products into the US, in the event of positive federal regulatory reform.

1 BDSA

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.
 BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) is a diversified health & wellness beverage and natural products company. BevCanna develops and manufactures a range of alkaline, plant-based, and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients.

With decades of experience creating, manufacturing and distributing iconic brands that resonate with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the nutraceutical and cannabis-infused beverage categories. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns a pristine alkaline spring water aquifer and a world–class 40,000–square–foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles annually. BevCanna’s extensive distribution network includes more than 3,000 points of retail distribution through its market-leading TRACE brand, its Pure Therapy natural health and wellness e-commerce platform, its fully licensed Canadian cannabis manufacturing and distribution network, and a partnership with #1 U.S. cannabis beverage company Keef Brands.

Seite 1 von 2
BevCanna Enterprises Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: BevCanna - Die neue Monster oder RedBull?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the first commercial production run of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Elanco Animal Health Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Trade Desk Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration Grants Provisional Registration for Moderna’s ...
Kosmos Energy Announces Completion of Greater Tortue Ahmeyim FPSO Sale and Lease Back Transaction
Phase III Study Shows Genentech's Polivy Plus R-CHP Is the First Regimen in 20 Years to ...
ZY CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Zymergen Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class ...
Amazon and GoPro File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Epizyme and HUTCHMED Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize TAZVERIK ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.07.21BevCanna's Naturo Group unterzeichnet einen Liefervertrag mit dem Ministry of Forests von B.C. zur Versorgung der Feuerwehr von B.C. mit der limitierten Auflage von TRACE Alkaline Water
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
28.07.21BevCanna’s Naturo Group Signs Supply Agreement with B.C. Ministry of Forests to Supply B.C. Firefighters Limited-Edition TRACE Alkaline Water
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten