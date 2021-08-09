WRAP Publishes Initial Environmental, Social and Governance Letter

“I am excited about WRAP’s commitment to ESG and our desire to incorporate it into everything we do,” said WRAP President and CEO Tom Smith. “WRAP’s core mission and purpose have been to drive public safety towards progress and facilitate better policing outcomes by developing creative solutions to complex issues through forward-thinking, empathy and innovation. This letter provides a comprehensive overview of our ESG accomplishments over the past year. In addition, it outlines our long-term commitment to uphold our core values and ensure that our operations reflect a thoughtful and meaningful impact in the communities we serve.”



The full ESG letter can be found on the investor page of our website here.



About WRAP

WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services. WRAP develops creative solutions to complex issues and empowers public safety officials to protect and serve their communities through its portfolio of advanced technology and training solutions.



WRAP’s BolaWrap Remote Restraint device is a patented, hand-held pre-escalation and apprehension tool that discharges a Kevlar tether to temporarily restrain uncooperative suspects and persons in crisis from a distance. Through its many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to help law enforcement safely detain persons without injury or the need to use higher levels of force.



Wrap Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field.



WRAP’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.



