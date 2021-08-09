DGAP-News 27th Universal Postal Union Congress: a strategic and economic opportunity for the 192 member countries
- The "Post Office of the Future" opened on 21 May 2021 in the presence of the UPU's deputy director general and is an initiative for the Ivorian government to support the promotion of digital inclusion and the provision of modern and innovative postal and financial services.
