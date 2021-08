DGAP-News: 27ème Congrès Postal Universel / Key word(s): Conference

27th Universal Postal Union Congress: a strategic and economic opportunity for the 192 member countries



09.08.2021 / 20:00

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, August 9, 2021/ -- The 27th Universal Postal Union Congress (UPU, www.UPUabidjan2020.gouv.ci) will take place from 9 to 27 August 2021, in Abidjan, the Ivory Coast. Holding this event on Ivorian soil represents the culmination of extensive efforts on the part of the national government, dating back to 2011, to bolster the country's international influence and actively contribute to the development of postal services in Africa and worldwide.



Under SEM leadership. Thanks to the efforts of President Alassane Ouattara and a policy of strengthening multilateral cooperation, the Ivory Coast has rapidly reclaimed its place in the group of nations. Economically, the average annual growth rate stood at 8% over the 2012-2019 period and was largely positive at 2%, demonstrating the West African flagship country's pandemic resilience.



The triptych of peace, security and social cohesion remains one of the Government's main priorities to make this performance sustainable in the long term, increase investment in human capital and guarantee inclusive economic and social development in a peaceful environment for the population.



Therefore, the Ivory Coast is entering the new decade with the goal of strengthening its achievements and accelerating the structural transformation of its economy by placing people at the heart of development actions.



The Strategic Vision 2030 for a prosperous and united Ivory Coast makes the acceleration of technological innovation a key factor for improving productivity in all activity sectors and for all economic players, as well as Ivorian society at large.



This dynamic includes the implementation of two major innovative projects:

- The "Post Office of the Future" opened on 21 May 2021 in the presence of the UPU's deputy director general and is an initiative for the Ivorian government to support the promotion of digital inclusion and the provision of modern and innovative postal and financial services.