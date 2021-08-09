checkAd

Two Advisors with Nearly $450 Million in Assets Join Ameriprise for More Resources to Grow Their Businesses

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.08.2021   

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) recently added two advisors to its branch channel with nearly $450 million in combined client assets. Marc Gendell joined from UBS Financial Services in Atlanta as a financial advisor. Separately, Chris Thompson, CFP, joined from Wells Fargo in Jacksonville, Florida as a financial advisor and associate branch manager. Both Gendell and Thompson said Ameriprise became the top choice for their practices after they learned more about the robust resources and flexibility the firm provides to help advisors serve clients and grow their businesses.

Social media marketing among the resources that drew UBS advisor to Ameriprise

Gendell, who grew to manage $285 million in client assets in his 23 years of experience, started evaluating options to move his practice two years ago. He explored a wide variety of firms and found Ameriprise was the best fit to help him gain efficiency and spend more time working with clients and growing his business.

Reflecting on his decision, Gendell said, “I’ve built my business through referrals, and I wanted a firm that could help me capitalize on that momentum. Ameriprise is ahead of the curve on social media marketing. I started getting new referrals almost immediately after I tapped into the firm’s social media capabilities.”

Additionally, Gendell commented, “It’s remarkable to be at a branch with access to all the resources here, and at the same time know I have the flexibility to eventually go independent within the same firm if I choose to do so.”

Gendell is supported by Ameriprise complex director Brian Connerat.

Wells Fargo advisor joins Ameriprise for integrated financial planning technology

Thompson, who has 28 years of experience and manages $157 million in client assets, had time to explore other firms amid the pandemic. Through his research, he realized he could offer his clients a better experience at another firm. Thompson found that Ameriprise delivered on what he wanted: a firm not owned by a bank, strong financial planning focus, flexibility to do business the way he wants to, and the opportunity to lead other advisors.

“Ameriprise has the best financial planning and technology in the market. Here I can offer a more robust financial planning experience to my clients with less prep time behind the scenes because of all the technology integration. It’s humbling to make a lasting impact on people’s lives through sound advice, and I wanted a firm that shares my values of putting clients first,” said Thompson.

He is supported by Ameriprise branch manager Chip Cerovac. “Both Chris and I are former Navy Officers. You know what you’re getting with a Navy Officer in terms of their integrity, ability to lead, and commitment to serving others. I’m excited to support Chris and see how he inspires other advisors in our branch to embrace the breadth of resources we have at Ameriprise,” said Cerovac.

Ameriprise has continued to attract experienced, productive advisors, with approximately 1,700 joining the firm in the last 5 years.1 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/why.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

2021 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

--------------------

1 Ameriprise Financial 2020 10-K.

Wertpapier


