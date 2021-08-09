Afya Limited to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on August 26

Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA), hereby rectify the press release made on July 19, 2021 and announces that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021, following the close of the market on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast on August 26 at 05:00 PM EDT.