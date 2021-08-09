checkAd

Sorrento Unveils Overview of Its MultiValent mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program

09.08.2021, 20:39  |  27   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento"), a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancer, pain and COVID-19, announced today the availability of a presentation on its corporate website to provide an overview of Sorrento’s proprietary mRNA vaccine development program for COVID-19.

Highlights of the presentation include:

  • MultiValent COVID Vaccine candidate comprised of proprietary designer Spike-encoding mRNAs designed to elicit cellular and humoral immunity against the early WA-1 virus as well as the predominant variants of concern (VOCs), Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and Lambda.

  • mRNA construct engineered to remove a furin cleavage site in the native spike protein. This cleavage site could potentially lead to spike protein being cleaved off the cells expressing the protein and then entering the circulation.

  • Thermostable mRNA lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulation that potentially allows for provision of vaccine doses without the need for frozen storage after time of manufacture, during transport and prior to dose administration.

  • Development of equipotent lyophilized dose forms that may further enhance the potential for vaccine delivery to underserved populations due to cold-chain storage and transportation issues.

  • Micro-epidermal infusion patch device potentially elicits a superior immune response thought to be due to the direct lymphatic dose delivery. MultiValent COVID Vaccine administered via Sorrento’s proprietary Sofusa MuVaxx system achieved equivalent serum IgG responses at one tenth of the dose compared to intramuscular administration in mice based on preclinical studies.

The presentation can be viewed at: https://investors.sorrentotherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations/pr ...

About Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

Sorrento is a clinical stage, antibody-centric, biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancers and COVID-19. Sorrento's multimodal, multipronged approach to fighting cancer is made possible by its extensive immuno-oncology platforms, including key assets such as fully human antibodies (“G-MAB library”), clinical stage immuno-cellular therapies (“CAR-T”, “DAR-T”), antibody-drug conjugates (“ADCs”), and clinical stage oncolytic virus (“Seprehvir”). Sorrento is also developing potential antiviral therapies and vaccines against coronaviruses, including COVIGUARD, COVI-AMG, COVISHIELD, Gene-MAb, COVI-MSC and COVIDROPS; and diagnostic test solutions, including COVITRACK, COVISTIX and COVITRACE.

