TSS, INC. TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS ON MONDAY, AUGUST 16th, 2021

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSS, Inc. (Other OTC: TSSI), a data center and mission critical facilities and technology services company, will report financial results for its second quarter 2021 on Monday August 16, 2021. The Company will conduct a conference call at 4.30 p.m. eastern time that day.

To participate on the conference call, please dial 1-877-691-2551 toll free from the U.S., or 1-630-691-2747 for international callers. The conference ID number is 50207960. Investors may also access a live audio web cast of this conference call under the “events” tab on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://tss-inc.ir.rdgfilings.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will be made available until September 16, 2021. The audio replay can be accessed at the following url:
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=5D726598-A39E-4BAE-8 ...aleID=1033

The passcode to access the digital playback is 50207960. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 30 calendar days.

About TSS, Inc.

TSS provides a comprehensive suite of services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, refresh and take-back of end-user and enterprise systems, including the mission-critical facilities they are housed in. TSS provides a single-source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities and the infrastructure systems that are critical to their function. TSS’s services consist of technology consulting, design and engineering, project management, systems integration, systems installation, facilities management and IT reseller and procurement services. www.tssiusa.com

# # #

                                         

CONTACT: Company Contact:
John Penver
Chief Financial Officer
TSS, Inc.
Phone: (512) 310-1000




