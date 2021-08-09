Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Retirement of Board Member Franklin Crail

DURANGO, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) (the "Company"), a global confectionary manufacturer, international franchisor and retail operator delighting consumers through a premium offering of …

As RMCF's Co-Founder, Mr. Crail has played a defining role in building the Company into the global confectionary leader that it is today. From 1982 through 2019, he served as RMCF's President and Chief Executive Officer and from 1986 through 2019 as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Crail will not be standing for re-election as a board director and will retire as a RMCF board director upon the Company appointment of a replacement independent board director.

"Frank's vision and leadership have been instrumental in the growth of the RMCF brand across the world and to the delight of millions of customers," said Rahul Mewawalla, Chairperson of the RMCF Board of Directors. "Frank has demonstrated a remarkable commitment to RMCF's employees, franchisees and customers and we are thankful for the legacy he has created. On behalf of RMCF, I want to express our deep gratitude to Frank. It has been a personal privilege and honor for me to know Frank and I know our entire RMCF organization joins me in wishing Frank the very best and our thanks for many years of inspirational leadership," added Mr. Mewawalla.

"Being a part of the creation of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and watching it grow from our first store on Main Street in Durango to the international brand it is today has been the journey of a lifetime," said Mr. Crail. "It has been an honor and a privilege to serve this company for 40 years alongside such a tremendous group of talented people who make up our staff, our wonderful group of franchisees who have embodied our vision, and every shareholder who believes like us that great chocolate can make the world a sweeter place. My experience at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory will forever fill me with joy and, as a significant shareholder, I have full faith and confidence in the Board and leadership to lead the company through its next chapter of growth and success."