DGAP-News Pure Extraction Corp.: PURX RECEIVES APPROVAL FOR DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH AVL POWERTRAIN UK AND BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC. AND $3 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Pure Extraction Corp.: PURX RECEIVES APPROVAL FOR DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH AVL POWERTRAIN UK AND BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC. AND $3 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT

09.08.2021 / 12:30
Pure Extraction Corp.
Suite 440,755 Burrard Street
Vancouver, British Columbia V6Z 1X6

For Immediate Release TSXV/PURX/OTC/PURXF/FSE/FIT1


PURX RECEIVES APPROVAL FOR DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH AVL POWERTRAIN UK AND BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC. AND $3 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT

August 6, 2021 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Further to its' news release dated June 11, 2021, Pure Extraction Corp. ("PURX" or the "Company") has received TSX Venture Exchange approval for the definite agreements with AVL Powertrain U.K. Ltd. and Ballard Power Systems Inc. The definite agreements, with the company's wholly owned subsidiary First Hydrogen Corp. ("First Hydrogen"), contemplate the design and production of a hydrogen fuel-cell powered vehicle that First Hydrogen will own the commercial rights for the vehicle design.

Ballard is a leading global provider of innovative clean energy and fuel cell solutions. Ballard develops and manufactures proton exchange membrane fuel cell products for markets such as heavy-duty motive, portable power, material handling as well as providing technology solutions services. Ballard will be providing support and integration of its hydrogen fuel cell module for First Hydrogen's prototype light commercial vehicle.

AVL Powertrain UK Limited is part of the AVL Group which is the world's largest independent company for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and in other sectors. As a global technology leader, AVL provides concepts, solutions and methodologies in the fields of e-mobility, ADAS and autonomous driving, vehicle integration, digitalization, virtualization, Big Data, and much more. AVL will plan and execute the integration of all powertrain components including developing vehicle components and control software.

