RCMW Secures Major European Distributor for Its True Leaf Pet Branded Products

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / RCMW Group Inc. ("RCMW" or “the company”) (OTC PINK:RCMW), a publicly traded company and a vertically integrated group of business units that are emerging leaders in the consumer products category, is very pleased to announce that its wholly owned European subsidiary operating throughout the EU and UK, Pet Health Technology, has executed a Purchase and Supply Agreement with Eldorado A/S ("Eldorado") of Denmark, the largest wholesaler of animal supplies and riding equipment in Scandinavia. Eldorado will actively promote True Leaf Pet products in Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Iceland.

It is anticipated that Eldorado will be initially carrying 19 product lines of True Leaf Hemp Supplements to distribute in their fleet of 250 stores throughout Europe. It is expected that first order from Eldorado should occur prior to year end 2021.

“We are pleased to have partnered with Eldorado A/S as distributor in Europe for our Pet Health Technology division. The team is excited about this partnership as it gives our True Leaf Pet brand exposure in 250 stores throughout the Scandinavian counties. We anticipate that the potential sales could be large from this partnership. Furthermore, we believe that this transaction is creating a platform for RCMW to springboard our other European products,” said Michael Shenher, CEO.

About Eldorado A/S

Eldorado A/S, is a Danish family-owned company and is Scandinavia's largest wholesaler in animal supplies and riding equipment. Eldorado A/S's tagline is: “We define the Pet & Equestrian business by creating value and unique experiences.”

Eldorado is a dynamic and extremely expansive family-owned business with its head office in Haderslev, Denmark. Eldorado is one of the leading BTB sourcing and service companies in Scandinavia for pet supplies and equestrian equipment. The Eldorado Group employs more than 120 employees with offices and local footprint in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden.

About RCMW Group Inc.

A vertically integrated, publicly traded company with an initial focus on consumer product goods. RCMW Group Inc (OTC PINK:RCMW) operates a portfolio of subsidiary companies. Focusing on a variety of assets, products, and ancillary offerings in consumer product related industries. RCMW's fluid business model is positioned to capitalize on, and quickly adapt to, changing market conditions. The Company is continually seeking opportunities and strategic acquisitions that support its business model and maintain alignment with the dynamic industry environment. The Company currently has operations in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia.