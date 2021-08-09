checkAd

Dynatronics Corporation Provides Preliminary Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Net Sales

Autor: Accesswire
09.08.2021, 22:00  |  33   |   |   

EAGAN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, today announced preliminary unaudited net sales for the fourth quarter ended …

EAGAN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, today announced preliminary unaudited net sales for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2021, and updated its progress on strategic actions taken to improve the company's financial performance, consistent with previously announced plans.

"Customer and dealer reaction to Dynatronics' optimization has been strong and early results have exceeded our base case expectation," said John Krier, Chief Executive Officer of Dynatronics. "We are continuing to validate our value proposition to our customers as we set up for a future of sustainable long-term growth and increased shareholder value."

"We have substantially completed the optimization initiatives announced on April 22, 2021, as planned. Continued product net sales outpaced our expectations in the fourth quarter and our bank line was undrawn with a cash position of $6.1 million on June 30, 2021, up 176% from June 30, 2020," concluded Krier.

Q4 FY '21 Preliminary Unaudited Results
Preliminary unaudited fourth quarter FY ‘21 total net sales were approximately $12.1 million. Fourth quarter FY '21 continued product net sales from products Dynatronics will continue to offer to customers were approximately $9.7 million (a non-GAAP financial measure).

Dynatronics defines continued product net sales as sales in the period on products that the company plans to continue offering to dealer customers in FY' 22.

The company and its customers expect to experience continued challenges due to COVID-19, including higher delivery and shipment costs, supply chain disruptions, and extended handling times. Dynatronics also expects some continued volatility from the company's business optimization.

About Dynatronics Corporation
Dynatronics is a leading medical device company committed to providing high-quality restorative products designed to accelerate achieving optimal health. The Company designs, manufactures, and sells a broad range of products for clinical use in physical therapy, rehabilitation, pain management, and athletic training. Through its distribution channels, Dynatronics markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and consumers. The Company's products are marketed under a portfolio of high-quality, well-known industry brands including Bird & Cronin®, Solaris™, Hausmann™, Physician's Choice®, and PROTEAM™, among others. More information is available at www.dynatronics.com.

Seite 1 von 2
Dynatronics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dynatronics Corporation Provides Preliminary Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Net Sales EAGAN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, today announced preliminary unaudited net sales for the fourth quarter ended …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Oil and Gas Industry and Green Advocates have a duty to Make Energy Poverty History in Africa with ...
Cease Trade Order Issued by the Ontario Securities Commission
Silver X to Upgrade Resources & Expand Development with New Results at Tangana Silver-Polymetallic ...
China XLX Announces 2021 Interim Results Strong and Solid Recovery with NP Surging by 259%
Rekor Systems to Acquire Waycare Technologies, Ltd.
SolGold PLC Annouces Ecuador Executive Decree and Mining Action Plan
Euro Sun Mining Announces Intention to List on LSE
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Salonpas(R) Launches Website for Healthcare Professionals - Product Samples, Clinical Study ...
Angle PLC - Study Highlights Superior Performance of Parsortix
Titel
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Komo Plant Based Foods Announces DTC Eligibility
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As ...
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
2021 Second Quarter Report
Cielo Announces the Closing of CDN$4M Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing
Petroteq Announces Management Changes
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Perk Labs Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.08.21Dynatronics Corporation Will Participate in Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference, August 10-12, 2021
Accesswire | Analysen