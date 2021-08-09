Dynatronics Corporation Provides Preliminary Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Net Sales

EAGAN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, today announced preliminary unaudited net sales for the fourth quarter ended …

"Customer and dealer reaction to Dynatronics' optimization has been strong and early results have exceeded our base case expectation," said John Krier, Chief Executive Officer of Dynatronics. "We are continuing to validate our value proposition to our customers as we set up for a future of sustainable long-term growth and increased shareholder value."

EAGAN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, today announced preliminary unaudited net sales for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2021, and updated its progress on strategic actions taken to improve the company's financial performance, consistent with previously announced plans.

"We have substantially completed the optimization initiatives announced on April 22, 2021, as planned. Continued product net sales outpaced our expectations in the fourth quarter and our bank line was undrawn with a cash position of $6.1 million on June 30, 2021, up 176% from June 30, 2020," concluded Krier.

Q4 FY '21 Preliminary Unaudited Results

Preliminary unaudited fourth quarter FY ‘21 total net sales were approximately $12.1 million. Fourth quarter FY '21 continued product net sales from products Dynatronics will continue to offer to customers were approximately $9.7 million (a non-GAAP financial measure).

Dynatronics defines continued product net sales as sales in the period on products that the company plans to continue offering to dealer customers in FY' 22.

The company and its customers expect to experience continued challenges due to COVID-19, including higher delivery and shipment costs, supply chain disruptions, and extended handling times. Dynatronics also expects some continued volatility from the company's business optimization.

About Dynatronics Corporation

Dynatronics is a leading medical device company committed to providing high-quality restorative products designed to accelerate achieving optimal health. The Company designs, manufactures, and sells a broad range of products for clinical use in physical therapy, rehabilitation, pain management, and athletic training. Through its distribution channels, Dynatronics markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and consumers. The Company's products are marketed under a portfolio of high-quality, well-known industry brands including Bird & Cronin®, Solaris™, Hausmann™, Physician's Choice®, and PROTEAM™, among others. More information is available at www.dynatronics.com.