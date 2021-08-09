GMS Announces Ongoing Platform Expansion Activity

“We are excited to announce the acquisitions of both the DK&B EIFS division and Architectural Coatings Distributors, Inc., and we welcome the teams to the GMS family,” said John C. Turner, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. “These acquisitions, along with the establishment of five new greenfield locations, represent continued execution of our growth strategy through platform expansion and our focus on growing complementary products.”

GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS), a leading North American specialty distributor of interior building products, today provided an update on the continued execution of its growth strategy with the acquisitions of DK&B Construction Specialties EIFS division and Architectural Coatings Distributors, Inc., as well as the recent openings of five greenfield locations.

DK&B Construction Specialties, Inc. EIFS Division (“DK&B”); Acquired August 2, 2021

Founded in 1986, DK&B is a leading EIFS/Stucco operation serving the Nebraska market through a single location in Omaha, NE. With the addition of DK&B’s EIFS division, GMS expands its complementary product offering and expertise throughout the Greater Nebraska market.

Co-Owner Chris Tierney, as well as the entire DK&B team, will continue with the business going forward, operating in partnership with three legacy GMS locations in Omaha, Lincoln and Kearney, NE operating under the DSI Brand to better service contractors across the state.

Architectural Coatings Distributors, Inc. (“ACD”); Acquired June 8, 2021

Founded in 1992, ACD is a specialty EIFS/Stucco operation serving the Northeast Ohio market through a single location in Cleveland, OH. The acquisition of ACD further expands GMS’s complementary product offerings and adds an EIFS/Stucco product line to its legacy platform.

Founder Brad Barr and the entire ACD team will continue with the business going forward. The acquired business will operate under the local Ohio Valley Drywall Supply (“OVDS”) brand and will partner with the three legacy OVDS locations operating in Stow, OH, Trafford, PA and Meadowlands, PA. Additionally, the acquisition of ACD represents GMS’s first location in the Cleveland, OH market, a top 40 Metropolitan Statistical Area (“MSA”).

Greenfield Location Openings

GMS also recently established five new greenfield locations, expanding its presence to provide enhanced service and product offerings in several markets, and added a facility dedicated to driving growth in its acoustical ceilings offerings in Colorado.