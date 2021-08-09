checkAd

GMS Announces Ongoing Platform Expansion Activity

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.08.2021, 22:05  |  24   |   |   

GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS), a leading North American specialty distributor of interior building products, today provided an update on the continued execution of its growth strategy with the acquisitions of DK&B Construction Specialties EIFS division and Architectural Coatings Distributors, Inc., as well as the recent openings of five greenfield locations.

“We are excited to announce the acquisitions of both the DK&B EIFS division and Architectural Coatings Distributors, Inc., and we welcome the teams to the GMS family,” said John C. Turner, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. “These acquisitions, along with the establishment of five new greenfield locations, represent continued execution of our growth strategy through platform expansion and our focus on growing complementary products.”

DK&B Construction Specialties, Inc. EIFS Division (“DK&B”); Acquired August 2, 2021

Founded in 1986, DK&B is a leading EIFS/Stucco operation serving the Nebraska market through a single location in Omaha, NE. With the addition of DK&B’s EIFS division, GMS expands its complementary product offering and expertise throughout the Greater Nebraska market.

Co-Owner Chris Tierney, as well as the entire DK&B team, will continue with the business going forward, operating in partnership with three legacy GMS locations in Omaha, Lincoln and Kearney, NE operating under the DSI Brand to better service contractors across the state.

Architectural Coatings Distributors, Inc. (“ACD”); Acquired June 8, 2021

Founded in 1992, ACD is a specialty EIFS/Stucco operation serving the Northeast Ohio market through a single location in Cleveland, OH. The acquisition of ACD further expands GMS’s complementary product offerings and adds an EIFS/Stucco product line to its legacy platform.

Founder Brad Barr and the entire ACD team will continue with the business going forward. The acquired business will operate under the local Ohio Valley Drywall Supply (“OVDS”) brand and will partner with the three legacy OVDS locations operating in Stow, OH, Trafford, PA and Meadowlands, PA. Additionally, the acquisition of ACD represents GMS’s first location in the Cleveland, OH market, a top 40 Metropolitan Statistical Area (“MSA”).

Greenfield Location Openings

GMS also recently established five new greenfield locations, expanding its presence to provide enhanced service and product offerings in several markets, and added a facility dedicated to driving growth in its acoustical ceilings offerings in Colorado.

Seite 1 von 2
GMS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GMS Announces Ongoing Platform Expansion Activity GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS), a leading North American specialty distributor of interior building products, today provided an update on the continued execution of its growth strategy with the acquisitions of DK&B Construction Specialties EIFS division and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Elanco Animal Health Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Trade Desk Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration Grants Provisional Registration for Moderna’s ...
Amazon and GoPro File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Kosmos Energy Announces Completion of Greater Tortue Ahmeyim FPSO Sale and Lease Back Transaction
Box Board of Directors Highlights Changes Made to Drive Stockholder Value
Phase III Study Shows Genentech's Polivy Plus R-CHP Is the First Regimen in 20 Years to ...
ZY CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Zymergen Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.08.21GMS to Present at the Barclays Select Series: Building & Building Products Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten