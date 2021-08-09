checkAd

Watts Water Technologies to Participate in Seaport Research Partners Annual Virtual Summer Investor Conference

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) today announced that Robert J. Pagano, Jr., CEO; Shashank Patel, CFO and Timothy M. MacPhee, Treasurer & Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate in the Seaport Research Partners Annual Virtual Summer Investor Conference on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 starting at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.wattswater.com.



