SkyWest Announces Flying Agreement with Delta for 16 New E175s

“We are pleased to continue to strengthen our Delta agreement with these new, dual-class aircraft,” said Chip Childs, President and CEO of SkyWest. “The E175 continues to serve our partners and passengers well as we help our partners work toward full domestic recovery.”

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) (“SkyWest”) today announced an agreement with Delta Air Lines (“Delta”) to purchase and operate 16 new E175 aircraft under a multi-year capacity purchase agreement. These aircraft are scheduled to be placed into service beginning in the first half of 2022, and will be placed into service ratably through year-end 2022. The aircraft will be purchased by SkyWest from Embraer and delivered new from the factory. SkyWest continues to be the largest owner/operator of the Embraer E175 aircraft in the world.

SkyWest expects the 16 new E175 aircraft will replace 16 SkyWest-owned or financed CRJ900s currently under its Delta contract, with expirations ranging from the second half of 2022 to early 2023. SkyWest is evaluating the impact of the anticipated displacement of the CRJ900s, including a potential non-cash impairment charge.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest Airlines has a fleet of over 450 aircraft connecting passengers to over 230 destinations throughout North America. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines carrying more than 21 million passengers in 2020 and 43 million passengers in 2019.

Forward Looking-Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “forecasts,” "expects," "intends," "believes," "anticipates," “estimates,” "should," "likely" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the expected timing of delivery of new aircraft under, and other benefits of, the new flying agreement with Delta, statements about the expected timing of the expiration or displacement of currently owned or financed aircraft, as well as SkyWest’s future financial and operating results, plans, objectives, expectations, estimates, intentions and outlook, and other statements that are not historical facts. All forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available to SkyWest as of such date. SkyWest assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law. Readers should note that many factors could affect the future operating and financial results of SkyWest and could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements set forth in this release. These factors include, but are not limited to, uncertainties regarding the uncertainty of the duration, scope and impact of COVID-19, a further spread or worsening of COVID-19, the consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak to economic conditions, the travel industry and our major partners in general and the financial condition and operating results of SkyWest in particular, the prospects of entering into agreements with existing or other carriers to fly new aircraft, ongoing negotiations between SkyWest and its major partners regarding their contractual obligations, uncertainties regarding operation of new aircraft, the ability to attract and retain qualified pilots, the impact of regulatory issues such as pilot rest rules and qualification requirements, and the ability to obtain aircraft financing.