Everbridge Teams with The Associated Press (AP) to Integrate Global News Report into Market-Leading Critical Event Management (CEM) Platform

Everbridge , Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG), the global leader in critical event management ( CEM ), and The Associated Press (AP) today announced a collaboration that will incorporate AP’s global news reports into the Everbridge Critical Event Management (CEM) platform. The collaboration will provide Everbridge customers with AP’s deep subject-matter expertise and extensive contextualization of risk data from critical events happening across the globe.

Everbridge Teams with The Associated Press (AP) to Integrate Global News Reports into Market-Leading Critical Event Management (CEM) Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)

Through machine learning and AI-enabled incident collection, Everbridge combines more than 25,000 of the most trustworthy data sources with an experienced team of analysts, creating the industry’s leading source of verified data and hyper local threat intelligence.

An independent global news organization with journalists in 250 locations in 100 countries, AP journalism is seen by more than half the world’s population each day through text stories, photos, videos, and live video coverage. For more than 175 years, AP journalists have kept the world informed of the biggest stories – from the COVID-19 pandemic to presidential elections to natural disasters.

Sourcing information from AP will allow Everbridge to provide enterprises and governments with one of the world’s top news feeds, curated along with thousands of additional risk sources. Leveraging comprehensive risk intelligence and contextualized situational analysis remains critical to how organizations effectively achieve enterprise resilience across digital and physical domains.

“We are excited to work with Everbridge to further expand the impact of AP’s geopolitical news coverage and broaden the number of organizations benefiting from the expertise of AP’s on-the-ground journalists around the world,” said Tom Januszewski, AP vice president of global business development. “AP’s journalism is trusted, reliable, accurate and fast, and we are pleased it will be used to help Everbridge clients react faster to critical events.”

Everbridge curates threat intelligence from risk data feeds monitoring weather, wildfires, floods, supply chain disruptions, man-made violence, terror threats and cyberattacks, among hundreds of other categories. Everbridge’s comprehensive, configurable risk monitoring capabilities deliver actionable information that helps reduce risk wherever people live, work, or travel. This intelligence helps to correlate, for example, the proximity of corporate assets to potential locations that may be subject to elevated risk. Risk visibility allows corporate security teams to easily determine required additional action to protect employees and assets around the world.