checkAd

Everbridge Teams with The Associated Press (AP) to Integrate Global News Report into Market-Leading Critical Event Management (CEM) Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.08.2021, 22:01  |  22   |   |   

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), and The Associated Press (AP) today announced a collaboration that will incorporate AP’s global news reports into the Everbridge Critical Event Management (CEM) platform. The collaboration will provide Everbridge customers with AP’s deep subject-matter expertise and extensive contextualization of risk data from critical events happening across the globe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005689/en/

Everbridge Teams with The Associated Press (AP) to Integrate Global News Reports into Market-Leading Critical Event Management (CEM) Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)

Everbridge Teams with The Associated Press (AP) to Integrate Global News Reports into Market-Leading Critical Event Management (CEM) Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)

Through machine learning and AI-enabled incident collection, Everbridge combines more than 25,000 of the most trustworthy data sources with an experienced team of analysts, creating the industry’s leading source of verified data and hyper local threat intelligence.

An independent global news organization with journalists in 250 locations in 100 countries, AP journalism is seen by more than half the world’s population each day through text stories, photos, videos, and live video coverage. For more than 175 years, AP journalists have kept the world informed of the biggest stories – from the COVID-19 pandemic to presidential elections to natural disasters.

Sourcing information from AP will allow Everbridge to provide enterprises and governments with one of the world’s top news feeds, curated along with thousands of additional risk sources. Leveraging comprehensive risk intelligence and contextualized situational analysis remains critical to how organizations effectively achieve enterprise resilience across digital and physical domains.

“We are excited to work with Everbridge to further expand the impact of AP’s geopolitical news coverage and broaden the number of organizations benefiting from the expertise of AP’s on-the-ground journalists around the world,” said Tom Januszewski, AP vice president of global business development. “AP’s journalism is trusted, reliable, accurate and fast, and we are pleased it will be used to help Everbridge clients react faster to critical events.”

Everbridge curates threat intelligence from risk data feeds monitoring weather, wildfires, floods, supply chain disruptions, man-made violence, terror threats and cyberattacks, among hundreds of other categories. Everbridge’s comprehensive, configurable risk monitoring capabilities deliver actionable information that helps reduce risk wherever people live, work, or travel. This intelligence helps to correlate, for example, the proximity of corporate assets to potential locations that may be subject to elevated risk. Risk visibility allows corporate security teams to easily determine required additional action to protect employees and assets around the world.

Seite 1 von 4
Everbridge Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Everbridge Teams with The Associated Press (AP) to Integrate Global News Report into Market-Leading Critical Event Management (CEM) Platform Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), and The Associated Press (AP) today announced a collaboration that will incorporate AP’s global news reports into the Everbridge Critical Event Management (CEM) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Elanco Animal Health Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Trade Desk Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration Grants Provisional Registration for Moderna’s ...
Amazon and GoPro File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Kosmos Energy Announces Completion of Greater Tortue Ahmeyim FPSO Sale and Lease Back Transaction
Box Board of Directors Highlights Changes Made to Drive Stockholder Value
Phase III Study Shows Genentech's Polivy Plus R-CHP Is the First Regimen in 20 Years to ...
ZY CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Zymergen Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22:03 UhrEverbridge Announces Strong Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Highlighted by a Record Number of Critical Event Management (CEM) Wins
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Everbridge unterstützt die Internationalen Sommerspiele in Tokio mit neuem „Risk Intelligence“-Datenfeed, um Besucher, betriebliche Abläufe und Mitarbeiter auf Reisen zu schützen
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21In Support of the International Summer Games in Tokyo, Everbridge Providing New Risk Data Intelligence Feed to Safeguard Visitors, Business Operations, and Traveling Workers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Everbridge führt das branchenweit erste globale Critical Event Management (CEM) CertificationTM Programm mit formalisierten Standards für Unternehmensresilienz ein
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Everbridge Launches Industry’s First Global Critical Event Management (CEM) CertificationTM Program with Formalized Standards for Enterprise Resilience
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Everbridge Unveils Next-Generation 911 Solution to Modernize Emergency Calls to First Responders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Fortinet Selects Everbridge Critical Event Management (CEM) for Enterprise-wide Global Business Continuity
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Everbridge wurde ausgewählt, um das landesweite Krisenwarnsystem in Estland, „der fortschrittlichsten digitalen Gesellschaft der Welt", zu betreiben
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Everbridge Selected to Power Countrywide Public Warning System in Estonia, ‘the Most Advanced Digital Society in the World’
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Everbridge CEO Named a Top 50 “Best CEO for Diversity” for 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten