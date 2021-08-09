Omeros Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“In the second quarter of 2021, Omeros achieved a number of important milestones,” said Gregory A. Demopulos, M.D., Omeros’ chairman and chief executive officer. “As OMIDRIA sales continue to grow, CMS in its recent OPPS Proposed Rule reaffirmed its determination that OMIDRIA receive separate payment when used in ASCs, and our MASP-3 inhibitor OMS906 is successfully advancing through its Phase 1 clinical trial. Several other important milestones should reach resolution in the near term – FDA’s decision on our pending BLA for narsoplimab in the treatment of patients with TA-TMA, results from narsoplimab in the COVID-19 I-SPY platform clinical trial, and the outcome of the NOPAIN Act, which, if enacted by Congress, would mandate Medicare separate payment for non-opioid surgical pain management drugs like OMDRIA not only in ASCs but also in hospital outpatient departments. The remainder of our pipeline also pressed ahead, including the GPR174 program, the core of our immuno-oncology platform – a platform that has expanded beyond GPR174 with new CAR-T and adoptive cellular therapy programs. Omeros’ momentum is building, and we look forward to seeing what the rest of the year brings.”

Omeros Corporation (Nasdaq: OMER), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market as well as orphan indications targeting inflammation, immunologic diseases (e.g., complement-mediated diseases and cancers) and central nervous system disorders, today announced recent highlights and developments as well as financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, which include:

Second Quarter and Recent Developments

Recent developments regarding OMIDRIA include the following: In July 2021, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) released its Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS) and ASC Payment System proposed rule for calendar year 2022, which reaffirmed its earlier decision that OMIDRIA, when used in the ASC setting, qualifies for separate payment under CMS’ policy regarding non-opioid pain management surgical drugs. This policy has been in effect since 2019.

Recent developments regarding narsoplimab, Omeros’ lead human monoclonal antibody targeting mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-2 (MASP-2) in advanced clinical programs for the treatment of TA-TMA, immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) and severely ill COVID-19 patients, include the following: Omeros announced data from the second cohort of 10 critically ill COVID-19 patients treated with narsoplimab under compassionate use in Bergamo, Italy. All of the patients had comorbidities and/or risk factors for poor outcomes, were mechanically ventilated, and had failed other therapies, including steroids. 90 percent of the patients were intubated prior to initiation of narsoplimab treatment. 80 percent of the patients recovered, survived and were discharged. The two deaths involved a 76-year-old who died of complications related to his pre-existing cardiomyopathy and a 68-year-old who began narsoplimab treatment after 13 days of intubation. A manuscript from the Omeros-Cambridge Center for Complement and Inflammation Research (OC3IR) on the inhibition of the lectin pathway and MASP-2 as a potential treatment for severe COVID-19 was published in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Immunology . An abstract on the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic modeling of lectin pathway inhibition by narsoplimab was accepted for presentation at the 16 th International Symposium on IgA nephropathy.

Updates regarding Omeros’ other development programs and platforms include the following: Omeros announced preliminary results from the Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics (PK/PD) and safety of OMS906 in healthy subjects. OMS906 inhibits MASP-3, the key activator of the alternative pathway of complement. MASP-3 is responsible for the conversion of pro-factor D to mature factor D. Data from the first five cohorts of the trial’s single-ascending dose stage show that (i) OMS906 was well tolerated at all doses tested (up to 5 mg/kg) and (ii) a single 3 mg/kg intravenous dose of OMS906 and a single dose of the lowest subcutaneous concentration tested each suppressed mature complement factor D below minimum detectable levels. The human PK/PD data were consistent with once-monthly or less frequent subcutaneous dosing. Following completion of the single- and multiple-ascending dose stages of the Phase 1 trial, Omeros plans to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial. A paper detailing the mechanism of action of PDE7 inhibition in nicotine addiction was published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Neuroscience and was selected for inclusion in the journal’s Featured Research page. Omeros has completed a successful Phase 1 trial with the lead compound in its PDE7 inhibitor program.



Financial Results

For the second quarter of 2021, OMIDRIA revenues were $28.8 million compared to $21.1 million for the first quarter.

Total costs and expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $52.8 million compared to $51.7 million for the first quarter. The increase was primarily due to increased selling, general and administrative expenses in preparation for the anticipated U.S. launch of narsoplimab and additional employee-related costs. Research and development costs decreased quarter over quarter due to the timing of narsoplimab manufacturing-related costs, which are expensed rather than included as inventory until the initial marketing approval for narsoplimab is certain.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, Omeros reported a net loss of $28.6 million, or $0.46 per share, which included non-cash expenses of $3.9 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares to a net loss in the previous quarter of $35.1 million, or $0.57 per share, which included non-cash expenses of $4.1 million, or $0.07 per share.

As of June 30, 2021, the company had $73.7 million of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. The company also has a line of credit, which permits borrowing up to the lesser of $50.0 million and 85 percent of eligible accounts receivable less certain reserves. Omeros also has an “at the market” program in place that allows the company to sell, from time to time, up to $150.0 million of its common stock.

OMEROS CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Product sales, net $ 28,823 $ 13,530 $ 49,885 $ 37,067 Costs and expenses: Cost of product sales 342 147 606 414 Research and development 30,937 24,132 64,309 53,043 Selling, general and administrative 21,560 16,931 39,598 34,967 Total costs and expenses 52,839 41,210 104,513 88,424 Loss from operations (24,016 ) (27,680 ) (54,628 ) (51,357 ) Interest expense (4,910 ) (5,978 ) (9,808 ) (11,880 ) Other income 333 364 753 912 Net loss $ (28,593 ) $ (33,294 ) $ (63,683 ) $ (62,325 ) Comprehensive loss $ (28,593 ) $ (33,294 ) $ (63,683 ) $ (62,325 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.46 ) $ (0.61 ) $ (1.02 ) $ (1.14 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 62,373,521 54,513,337 62,154,714 54,406,575

OMEROS CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (In thousands) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 73,658 $ 134,953 Working capital 64,704 114,549 Restricted investments 1,054 1,055 Total assets 145,391 181,042 Total current liabilities 47,697 36,736 Lease liabilities 36,279 32,552 Unsecured convertible senior notes, net 312,585 236,288 Accumulated deficit (941,052 ) (872,672 ) Total shareholders’ deficit (246,296 ) (120,752 )

