Fulgent Genetics and Helio Health Announce Strategic Partnership to Commercialize Early Cancer Detection Tests

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) (“Fulgent” or the “Company”), a technology-based genetic testing company focused on transforming patient care in oncology, infectious and rare diseases, and reproductive health, and Helio Health (“Helio”), an AI-biotechnology company developing blood-based early cancer detection tests, today announced the companies have entered into a strategic partnership to commercialize Helio’s blood-based early cancer detection tests. In conjunction with the commercial strategic partnership whereby the company has secured exclusive commercial rights for laboratory develop tests (“LDTs”) in the U.S. and Canada, Fulgent has made a strategic investment in Helio.

Under this partnership, the companies will initially commercialize and co-brand HelioLiver, a cell-free DNA (cfDNA) methylation blood test that incorporates protein markers and demographics for the detection of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) – or liver cancer. HelioLiver is currently undergoing clinical trials in the U.S. and China. Fulgent will be responsible for laboratory operations, supply chain operations, and marketing and sales leveraging its operational excellence and significant market reach, initially focused in the U.S. and Canada. Helio will provide intellectual property and continued support across research and development, publication development, market access and sales, as well as reimbursement operations. Fulgent and Helio will also work together on the development of additional liquid biopsy tests for different types of cancer in the future.

Liver cancer is the fastest growing and second deadliest cancer worldwide. According to the American Cancer Society, liver cancer incidence rates have more than tripled since 1980, while the death rates have more than doubled during this time. Studies show that early detection of liver cancer is critical to successful outcomes with a survival rate that is 12 times higher if caught in early versus late stages.

Helio’s new approach to detecting cancer with cfDNA methylation technology has the potential to provide a paradigm shift in the way the disease is diagnosed and monitored. The companies expect to launch HelioLiver this calendar year.

“We are very excited to partner with Helio to offer Helio's liquid biopsy test for early cancer detection,” said Dr. Larry Weiss, Chief Medical Officer at Fulgent. “Helio has demonstrated that its liquid biopsy test offers significantly better accuracy relative to other test methods for early cancer detection. Helio’s methylation-based capabilities will supplement Fulgent’s comprehensive test menu across oncology, infectious and rare diseases, and reproductive health.”