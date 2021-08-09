Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Operational Progress

“We are very pleased with the progress achieved across all of our programs and important clinical updates across our full pipeline, which will enable us to deliver on key value drivers through the rest of this year and into 2022,” said Pascal Touchon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atara. “Recent tab-cel regulatory progress and alignment with both FDA and EMA allow us to continue anticipating approvals in 2022, while exciting new ATA188 imaging data reinforces our belief in this potentially transformative therapy for patients with multiple sclerosis.”

Tabelecleucel (tab-cel) for Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disease (PTLD)

Atara conducted productive meetings with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), gaining clarity on specific next steps required for submission of the Biologics License Application (BLA) Alignment on key methodologies for evaluating comparability between Atara product used in the pivotal ALLELE study and the intended commercial product. Atara will provide data on substantially all lots made to date through a Type B CMC meeting to enable FDA to make a final determination on the data package to support comparability FDA decided it cannot make a determination of comparability between material used in non-pivotal and pivotal studies because analytical data is not available and cannot be generated for all lots manufactured at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) and used in non-pivotal studies. Consequently, Atara plans to submit clinical data from the pivotal ALLELE study and the non-pivotal studies as separate, non-pooled analyses in the anticipated BLA submission FDA has not requested additional assays or manufacturing lots



Atara completed a new data analysis from its Phase 3 ALLELE study, as previously discussed with FDA. Top-line data with additional patients confirm a strong objective response rate (ORR) in line with prior results while demonstrating durability. There were no new safety signals, consistent with previously published findings

These data will be discussed with the FDA through a Type B meeting and are planned to be presented at an appropriate congress in Q4 2021

Based on the outcome of the recent and anticipated interactions with the FDA, Atara expects to complete the BLA submission for tab-cel in Q1 2022. Atara is adapting investment in U.S. commercial readiness toward anticipated approval in H2 2022

Following recent successful Rapporteur/Co-Rapporteur and pre-submission meetings with the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Atara has completed the necessary regulatory and compliance steps needed to submit an EU Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for tab-cel in patients with EBV + PTLD, which is on track for November 2021. The Company anticipates a decision regarding approval in H2 2022

Atara presented data at the American Transplant Congress (ATC) in June 2021 from a combined long-term overall survival (OS) analysis from three clinical studies of tab-cel demonstrating that patients with EBV+ PTLD following solid organ transplant (SOT) that is relapsed or refractory to initial treatment, derived similar OS benefit of greater than 80 percent at two years whether they achieved complete or partial response with tab-cel

Tab-cel for Potential Additional Indications

Atara continues to pursue development of tab-cel in additional patient populations with an initial focus on immunodeficiency-associated lymphoproliferative diseases (IA-LPDs), given the commonality of their EBV-driven mechanism of disease in immunocompromised patients, high unmet medical need, and positive clinical data to date with tab-cel Actively enrolling at sites in the Phase 2 multi-cohort study, which is evaluating six patient populations, including four within IA-PLDs and two in other EBV-driven diseases, in the U.S. and EU



Atara joined the Rare Disease Company Coalition, an alliance of innovative life sciences companies engaging policymakers on the unique needs of the rare disease community, the urgency of and support for innovation to address significant unmet patient need and dialogue around policies that advocate for timely and appropriate access to safe and transformational treatments, including tab-cel

ATA188 for Progressive Forms of Multiple Sclerosis (PMS)

Long-term, two-year clinical data from the Phase 1 open-label extension (OLE) and translational data from the Phase 1 study of ATA188 in PMS has been accepted for presentation at the 37 th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) in October The presentation, titled “Updated open-label extension clinical data and new magnetization transfer ratio imaging data from a Phase I study of ATA188, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic Epstein-Barr virus-targeted T-cell immunotherapy for progressive multiple sclerosis” will feature updated clinical and new imaging biomarker data considered to reflect the state of myelination in the central nervous system, known as magnetization transfer ratio (MTR) MTR may provide important insights into the mechanism of expanded disability status scale (EDSS) improvement in our clinical assessment of ATA188

Atara is making progress on enrolling the ATA188 Phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial (EMBOLD study) evaluating the efficacy and safety of ATA188 in patients with PMS Planned interim analysis in H1 2022 to assess efficacy and safety Based on current target, Atara expects to complete enrollment in H1 2022



The Company will present a poster on PMS fatigue and an oral presentation on the ongoing EMBOLD study at the upcoming 2021 Annual Meeting of the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) in October

There is growing awareness of the transformative potential of ATA188 in MS among neurologists

CAR T Programs

ATA2271/ATA3271 (Solid Tumors Over-Expressing Mesothelin)

The global strategic collaboration for ATA2271 and ATA3271 with Bayer continues to progress well with advancement of the mesothelin-partnered CAR T immunotherapy programs

The Company anticipates presentation of the first update on clinical data from the open-label, single-arm Phase 1 clinical study of ATA2271, an autologous CAR T therapy targeting mesothelin, designed to improve efficacy, persistence, and durability of response for patients with advanced mesothelioma, in an appropriate forum in Q4 2021. Enrollment has been completed for the first cohort and is nearly complete for the second cohort of this study

Atara is continuing to make progress on IND-enabling studies for ATA3271, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic CAR T therapy targeting mesothelin using next-generation PD-1 dominant negative receptor (DNR) and 1XX CAR co-stimulatory signaling domain technologies and expects an IND filing in H2 2022

The Company plans to present preclinical data for ATA3271 at an appropriate forum in Q4 2021

ATA3219 (B-cell Malignancies)

Atara expects to submit an IND for ATA3219, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic CD19 CAR T immunotherapy targeting B-cell malignancies, as a potential best-in-class therapy without the need for T-cell receptor (TCR) gene editing, using our next-generation 1XX CAR co-stimulatory signaling domain and EBV T-cell platform in Q1 2022

Executive and Board Appointments

Cell therapy and oncology expert, Cokey Nguyen, Ph.D., recently joined Atara as Chief Scientific Officer to further our mission of developing transformative therapies for patients with severe diseases. Dr. Nguyen joined Atara from Fate Therapeutics, where, as Vice President, Innovation, Research and Development, he directed strategy for discovery and innovation efforts, and spearheaded the corporate collaboration program with ONO Pharma

Cell therapy and oncology commercialization veteran, Ameet Mallik, was appointed to the Board of Directors. Mr. Mallik is CEO of Rafael Holdings, a late-stage cancer metabolism therapeutic company and has held several leadership roles at Novartis, most recently as EVP & Head of U.S. Oncology. He brings to Atara’s Board a wealth of experience with U.S. payer, access and reimbursement strategies and launches of innovative oncology therapies, including CAR T

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of June 30, 2021 totaled $373.4 million, as compared to $435.2 million as of March 31, 2021

Atara believes that its cash as of June 30, 2021 is sufficient to fund planned operations into 2023

License and collaboration revenue was $3.9 million for the second quarter 2021 and consisted of revenue from activities performed under the Bayer Collaboration Agreements. Atara did not recognize any license and collaboration revenue for the same period in 2020

Net cash used in operating activities was $61.6 million for the second quarter 2021, as compared to $56.6 million for the same period in 2020

Atara reported net losses of $83.8 million, or $0.91 per share, for the second quarter 2021, as compared to $77.5 million, or $1.14 per share, for the same period in 2020

Total operating expenses include non-cash expenses of $16.1 million for the second quarter 2021, as compared to $15.9 million for the same period in 2020

Research and development expenses were $68.5 million for the second quarter 2021, as compared to $61.6 million for the same period in 2020 The increase in the second quarter 2021 was primarily due to higher employee-related costs from increased headcount, increased spending on the Company’s ATA188 and CAR T programs and increased facilities and information technology expenses allocated to research and development



Research and development expenses include $8.3 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expenses for the second quarter 2021, as compared to $8.5 million for the same period in 2020

General and administrative expenses were $19.4 million for the second quarter 2021, as compared to $16.4 million for the same period in 2020

General and administrative expenses include $5.5 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expenses for the second quarter 2021, as compared to $5.4 million for the same period in 2020

About Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (@Atarabio) is a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune disease. With our lead program in Phase 3 clinical development, Atara is the most advanced allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company and intends to rapidly deliver off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need. Our platform leverages the unique biology of EBV T cells and has the capability to treat a wide range of EBV-associated diseases, or other serious diseases through incorporation of engineered CARs (chimeric antigen receptors) or TCRs (T-cell receptors). Atara is applying this one platform to create a robust pipeline including: tab-cel in Phase 3 development for Epstein-Barr virus-driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD) and other EBV-driven diseases; ATA188, a T-cell immunotherapy targeting EBV antigens as a potential treatment for multiple sclerosis; and multiple next-generation chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) immunotherapies for both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Improving patients’ lives is our mission and we will never stop working to bring transformative therapies to those in need. Atara is headquartered in South San Francisco and our leading-edge research, development and manufacturing facility is based in Thousand Oaks, California. For additional information about the company, please visit atarabio.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Financials

ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 123,856 $ 200,404 Short-term investments 249,524 300,255 Restricted cash - short-term 194 194 Accounts receivable — 1,250 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,751 21,170 Total current assets 392,325 523,273 Property and equipment, net 51,029 50,517 Operating lease assets 11,548 12,303 Restricted cash - long-term 1,200 1,200 Other assets 689 827 Total assets $ 456,791 $ 588,120 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,301 $ 7,118 Accrued compensation 15,323 20,458 Accrued research and development expenses 12,871 15,813 Deferred revenue 40,968 33,455 Other current liabilities 7,367 6,057 Total current liabilities 88,830 82,901 Deferred revenue - long-term 22,470 27,795 Operating lease liabilities - long-term 12,182 13,041 Other long-term liabilities 1,771 2,044 Total liabilities 125,253 125,781 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 8 8 Additional paid-in capital 1,618,177 1,586,616 Accumulated other comprehensive income 62 296 Accumulated deficit (1,286,709 ) (1,124,581 ) Total stockholders’ equity 331,538 462,339 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 456,791 $ 588,120

ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 License and collaboration revenue $ 3,870 $ — $ 7,422 $ — Operating expenses: Research and development 68,475 61,560 132,534 119,219 General and administrative 19,397 16,392 37,135 33,430 Total operating expenses 87,872 77,952 169,669 152,649 Loss from operations (84,002 ) (77,952 ) (162,247 ) (152,649 ) Interest and other income, net 225 497 135 1,685 Loss before provision for income taxes (83,777 ) (77,455 ) (162,112 ) (150,964 ) Provision for income taxes 16 1 16 1 Net loss $ (83,793 ) $ (77,456 ) $ (162,128 ) $ (150,965 ) Other comprehensive gain (loss): Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities (99 ) 606 (234 ) 590 Comprehensive loss $ (83,892 ) $ (76,850 ) $ (162,362 ) $ (150,375 ) Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.91 ) $ (1.14 ) $ (1.77 ) $ (2.34 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding used to calculate basic and diluted net loss per common share 92,152 67,975 91,806 64,592

