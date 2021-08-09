SmileDirectClub Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Total revenue of $174 million, an improvement of 62.7% over the prior year period.

Net loss of $(55) million, an improvement of 41.6% over the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA of $(22) million, a decrease of $2 million over the prior year period.

Diluted EPS of $(0.14), a 44.0% improvement over the prior year period.

Key Operating Metrics

Unique aligner shipments of 90,006.

Average aligner gross sales price (“ASP”) of $1,885 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $1,817 for the second quarter of 2020.

“We have a singular focus on maximizing our global opportunity and extending our leading telehealth platform for orthodontia through a persistent emphasis on customer experience, improving consumer perception around credibility, driving positive sentiment with our Challenger campaign, and investing in innovation,” said David Katzman, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub Chief Financial Officer Kyle Wailes added, “The short-term headwinds from residual impacts of the April cyber-attack, the lasting economic effects from COVID on our target demographic and the slower scaling of some of our new international markets due to COVID prevented us from achieving our anticipated second quarter results. Our planned overinvestment in marketing to relaunch in Germany and Spain later this year, combined with continued execution on expanding customer acquisition channels, in particular the professional channel, should help us drive controlled and profitable growth consistent with our long-term targets.”

Business Outlook

While there continue to be short-term headwinds associated with macroeconomic factors and impacts associated with the cyber-attack, SmileDirectClub’s long-term revenue growth targets as well as the opportunity to leverage its vertically integrated platform and unique, difficult-to-replicate assets remain unchanged. The focus continues to be to provide the best Club Member experience, and to drive controlled and profitable growth. SmileDirectClub remains the low-cost provider, with brand presence, no pricing pressure, and no real competitor that provides an end-to-end vertically integrated platform for the consumer.

As consumers are considering straightening their teeth, they do three things as part of their research on which provider they should choose: one, they search online, two, they ask their dentist, and three, they ask a friend or family member. The Company continues to make significant investments across these three areas to organically become the leader in teeth straightening. Online, it is making significant investments in brand credibility, driven by the Challenger campaign, which drives home its compelling value proposition, and evidenced by its consumer sentiment and brand credibility, is working. With dentists, the partner network is off to a good start, and the Company will be making significant investments in the channel in the coming quarters. And lastly, on friends and family, our customer experience continues to improve, and we expect that to pay off in higher referrals in the coming quarters.

In addition to these investments in influencing consumer decision making, the Company will continue to make strategic investments in international growth and in penetrating new demographics to drive controlled growth, while also executing against its profitability goals. Lastly, favorable industry dynamics continue to increase with broader acceptance of telehealth and specifically tele-dentistry, minimal penetration against the total addressable market, a number of recent regulatory wins that should help remove barriers to access to care, and clear aligners gaining share in the overall industry.

Full Year 2021 Guidance

For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company expects total revenue to be in the range of $750 million to $800 million. While macroeconomic trends persisted into July 2021 from a demand perspective, the Company notes that its business can be highly variable on a month-to-month or quarter-to-quarter basis. For example, March 2021 was one of the best months SmileDirectClub has had for gross orders, which the Company believes was correlated with the timing of stimulus payments, along with other factors.

The assumptions underlying the $750 million revenue estimate include:

Expectations for a higher Q4 than Q3, driven by typical seasonality experienced in Q4, along with a small ramp in Germany and Spain.

A continuation of the macroeconomic headwind that was evident in the latter half of Q2 into Q3.

The assumptions underlying the $800 million revenue estimate include (Note that this does not assume all of these occur, but that there is some combination of the factors below):

As noted above, expectations for a higher Q4 than Q3, driven by typical seasonality experienced in Q4.

Return of normal consumer spending patterns for the Company’s target demographic (return to a normal macroeconomic environment).

Success with its Challenger Campaign – which officially launched in July 2021 with the Company’s TV spots.

Success with reallocating marketing dollars from Facebook to TV.

Success in Germany and/or Spain as the Company relaunches those markets with enhanced marketing spend in the second half of this year.

Greater Partner Network adoption. The Company has a professional network of dental partners with 1,800 locations and 500 of them are already active or pending training. SmileDirectClub plans to invest significantly in the Partner Network in the second half of this year.

The full year 2021 margin outlook is based on the following:

On COGS, SmileDirectClub is making good progress on manufacturing automation, with its second-generation machines producing approximately 85% of all aligner orders and plans to manufacture approximately 90% of all orders on the Gen2 line by the end of Q3. Streamlining the cost profile through operational efficiencies will improve the Company’s margin profile and will provide a consistently superior customer experience that upholds the brand promise.

Gross margin (as a percentage of total revenues) in the mid-70% range through the second half of 2021.

Sales & marketing (as a percentage of total revenues) in the range of 50% to 55% through the second half of 2021. The SmileShops function primarily as fulfillment centers instead of sources of demand generation. As of quarter end, the Company had 135 permanent shops open, and held 153 pop-up events over the course of the quarter for a total of 288 location sites. SmileDirectClub continues to see its shops performing well with higher utilization, a key part of meeting the Company’s long-term financial targets. The strategy of temporary pop-up locations has been successful, allowing SmileDirectClub to fulfill demand without the addition of fixed locations and associated costs. Additionally, marketing and selling expenses in the quarter reflect significant investment in brand building to support long-term growth in international markets. Revenue from rest of world markets (defined as markets outside the U.S. and Canada, “ROW”) came in at approximately 16.4% of total revenue for Q2, which was impacted by the slower scaling of some the Company’s larger markets due to lingering effects from COVID. SmileDirectClub intends to overinvest in international markets during the second half of 2021, which will include relaunching in Germany and Spain, and into 2022. This level of investment will temporarily place the Company above its long-term target range. SmileDirectClub is focused on investment overseas, where 75% of the total market opportunity lies and where the competitive landscape is highly fragmented.

General and administrative expenses (expressed in dollars) are expected to slightly grow seasonally to support growth in the second half of 2021 and in preparation for Q1 2022 growth.

On liquidity, SmileDirectClub retains approximately $377 million of cash on the balance sheet, providing ample liquidity to support its growth initiatives, while also investing in R&D and innovation.





SmileDirectClub, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash $ 376,648 $ 316,724 Accounts receivable 214,316 221,973 Inventories 32,948 29,247 Prepaid and other current assets 18,092 12,832 Total current assets 642,004 580,776 Accounts receivable, non-current 75,286 71,355 Property, plant and equipment, net 199,944 189,995 Operating lease right-of-use asset 30,378 31,176 Other assets 12,772 11,487 Total assets $ 960,384 $ 884,789 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable $ 22,638 $ 36,848 Accrued liabilities 98,788 100,589 Deferred revenue 24,575 26,619 Current portion of long-term debt 10,681 15,664 Other current liabilities 6,814 6,821 Total current liabilities 163,496 186,541 Long-term debt, net of current portion 733,414 392,939 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 26,584 27,771 Other long-term liabilities 2,814 43,400 Total liabilities 926,308 650,651 Commitment and contingencies Equity Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 and 118,672,409 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and 115,429,319 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 12 11 Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 and 269,243,501 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and 270,908,566 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 27 27 Additional paid-in-capital 433,927 483,393 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (128 ) (102 ) Accumulated deficit (238,668 ) (192,879 ) Noncontrolling interest (178,714 ) (73,932 ) Warrants 17,620 17,620 Total equity 34,076 234,138 Total liabilities and equity $ 960,384 $ 884,789

SmileDirectClub, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue, net $ 162,587 $ 94,409 $ 351,389 $ 278,337 Financing revenue 11,594 12,664 22,253 25,386 Total revenues 174,181 107,073 373,642 303,723 Cost of revenues 45,860 48,776 93,821 108,553 Gross profit 128,321 58,297 279,821 195,170 Marketing and selling expenses 95,943 34,518 193,066 176,842 General and administrative expenses 85,042 68,689 166,120 159,718 Lease abandonment and impairment of long-lived assets — 24,633 — 24,633 Other store closure and related costs 536 4,476 1,664 4,476 Loss from operations (53,200 ) (74,019 ) (81,029 ) (170,499 ) Interest expense 1,939 10,050 19,505 14,072 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 13,781 47,631 13,781 Other expense (income) 130 (1,765 ) 1,042 3,159 Net loss before provision for income tax expense (benefit) (55,269 ) (96,085 ) (149,207 ) (201,511 ) Provision for income tax expense (benefit) (12 ) (1,419 ) 1,695 555 Net loss (55,257 ) (94,666 ) (150,902 ) (202,066 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (38,377 ) (67,867 ) (105,113 ) (146,017 ) Net loss attributable to SmileDirectClub, Inc. $ (16,880 ) $ (26,799 ) $ (45,789 ) $ (56,049 ) Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ (0.14 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (0.52 ) Diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (0.53 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 118,344,050 109,048,411 117,656,599 106,819,870 Diluted 387,609,677 385,133,303 387,246,120 384,492,628

SmileDirectClub, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Operating Activities Net loss $ (150,902 ) $ (202,066 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 33,169 25,357 Deferred loan cost amortization 3,041 1,666 Equity-based compensation 27,167 27,217 Loss on extinguishment of debt 47,631 13,594 Paid in kind interest expense 3,324 1,771 Asset impairment and related charges — 25,915 Changes in ROU asset 798 4,070 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 3,726 33,887 Inventories (3,701 ) (10,140 ) Prepaid and other current assets (6,572 ) (4,009 ) Accounts payable (11,998 ) (6,001 ) Accrued liabilities (2,990 ) (13,184 ) Deferred revenue (2,044 ) 16,084 Net cash used in operating activities (59,351 ) (85,839 ) Investing Activities Purchases of property, equipment, and intangible assets (45,303 ) (47,861 ) Net cash used in investing activities (45,303 ) (47,861 ) Financing Activities IPO proceeds, net of discount and related fees — (1,155 ) Proceeds from warrant exercise — 922 Repurchase of Class A shares to cover employee tax withholdings (6,260 ) (4,529 ) Proceeds from stock purchase plan 632 — Repayment of HPS Credit Facility (396,497 ) — Payment of extinguishment costs (37,701 ) — Proceeds from HPS Credit Facility and Warrants, net — 388,000 Borrowings of long-term debt 747,500 16,807 Payments of issuance costs (21,179 ) (11,336 ) Purchase of capped call transactions (69,518 ) — Final payment of Align arbitration (43,400 ) — Principal payments on long-term debt (4,609 ) (180,762 ) Payments of finance leases (5,182 ) (4,997 ) Other (83 ) 1,263 Net cash provided by financing activities 163,703 204,213 Effect of exchange rates change on cash and cash equivalents 875 — Increase in cash 59,924 70,513 Cash at beginning of period 316,724 318,458 Cash at end of period $ 376,648 $ 388,971

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA (“Adjusted EBITDA”). We provide a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure below and in our Current Report on Form 8-K announcing our quarterly earnings results, which can be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and our website at investors.smiledirectclub.com.

We utilize certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, to evaluate our actual operating performance and for planning and forecasting of future periods.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss, plus depreciation and amortization, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), equity-based compensation, loss on extinguishment of debt, impairment of long-lived assets, abandonment and other related charges and certain other non-operating expenses, such as one-time store closure costs associated with our real estate repositioning strategy, severance and other labor costs, and unrealized foreign currency adjustments. We use Adjusted EBITDA when evaluating our performance when we believe that certain items are not indicative of operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplemental information to management regarding our operating performance, and we believe it will provide the same to members/stockholders.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA will provide useful information to members/stockholders about our performance, financial condition, and results of operations for the following reasons: (i) Adjusted EBITDA is among the measures used by our management team to evaluate our operating performance and make day-to-day operating decisions and (ii) Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, lenders, and other interested parties as a common performance measure to compare results or estimate valuations across companies in our industry.

Adjusted EBITDA does not have a definition under GAAP, and our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as, or comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is set forth below.

SmileDirectClub, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)