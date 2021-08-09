NexImmune to Explore the Use of AIM Direct Injection Technology in Type 1 Diabetes

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexImmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEXI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to orchestrate a targeted immune response by directing the function of antigen-specific T cells, today announced a collaboration with Yale University’s Department of Immunobiology. The collaboration will focus on the use of NexImmune’s direct injection, artificial antigen presenting cells (AIM INJ) with regards to the regulation of autoimmune diabetes (Type 1 diabetes). Dr. Kevan Herold, Deputy Director of Yale Center for Clinical Investigation and Co-Director of the Yale Diabetes Center will be the principal investigator.



“We are excited to enter into this collaboration that will explore our next-generation, direct-injectable artificial antigen presenting cell platform for autoimmune diseases,” said Dr. Jerry Zeldis, Executive Vice President, R&D of NexImmune. “Our goal with Dr. Herold is to advance novel treatments that could potentially reverse the course and prevent type 1 diabetes by targeting the auto-reactive T cells that cause this disease.”