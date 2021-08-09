checkAd

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Announces New $200 Million Credit Agreement with Silicon Valley Bank

CANTON, Mass., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today announced a new credit agreement with Silicon Valley Bank, the lead agent, and several other lenders. The agreement provides for a credit facility in the aggregate principal amount of $200 million, consisting of a $75 million term loan facility and a $125 million revolving credit facility. The proceeds from the term loan and revolving credit facility will be used for general corporate purposes and the repayment of the Company’s existing $100 million credit facility with Silicon Valley Bank.

“Silicon Valley Bank has been a great partner to Organogenesis and we appreciate their continued support with this new credit agreement,” said Henry Hagopian, Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasurer of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. “This new term loan and revolving credit facility lowers our borrowing costs, expands our access to capital and, combined with our improving profitability, gives us a strong foundation to support our long-term strategic growth objectives.”

“We are very pleased to expand our relationship with the Organogenesis team as they continue to drive innovation and positive outcomes in advanced healing solutions,” said Peter Benham, Managing Director and Head of Life Science & Healthcare Corporate Banking at Silicon Valley Bank.

Silicon Valley Bank acted as Administrative Agent and Bookrunner on the Facilities with Bank of America, N.A., Citizens Bank N.A., and PNC Capital Markets LLC each as Joint Lead Arrangers.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis’s comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.

About Silicon Valley Bank
For nearly 40 years, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has helped innovative companies and their investors move bold ideas forward, fast. SVB provides targeted financial services and expertise through its offices in innovation centers around the world. With commercial, international and private banking services, SVB helps address the unique needs of innovators. Learn more at svb.com.

