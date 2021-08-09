BioCryst Commences Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) announced today that it is offering to sell $200 million of its common stock and, in lieu of common stock, to offer and sell to certain investors pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. As part of this offering, BioCryst intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of common stock in an amount equal to up to 15% of the securities offered in the public offering. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering.

All of the shares to be sold in the offering are being sold by BioCryst, with the proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes, which may include, but are not limited to, worldwide development, manufacturing, regulatory and commercial activities for ORLADEYO; advancement of the worldwide development, manufacturing, regulatory and clinical activities for BCX9930 for complement-mediated diseases; discovery, manufacturing, development and clinical activities for other pipeline molecules in rare diseases; and capital expenditures and other general working capital needs.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed by BioCryst with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and only by means of a prospectus supplement and related prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on its website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204; or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; or Piper Sandler & Co., 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com.