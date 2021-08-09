checkAd

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (NEO: LGIQ) (OTCQX: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions, will hold a conference call on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Logiq management will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Monday, August 16, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-300-8521
International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6026
Conference ID: 10159482

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Monday, August 30, 2021, as well as available for replay via the Investors section of the Logiq website at www.logiq.com/ir.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 10159482

About Logiq
Logiq, Inc. is a U.S.-based leading global provider of e-commerce and fintech business enablement solutions. Its DataLogiq business provides a data-driven, end-to-end e-commerce marketing solution. Its AI-powered LogiqX data engine delivers valuable consumer insights that enhance the ROI of online marketing spend. The company’s Fixel technology offers simplified online marketing with critical privacy features.

In its AppLogiq business, Logiq’s platform-as-a-service, branded as CreateAPP, enables small- and medium-sized businesses worldwide to easily create and deploy a native mobile app for their business without technical knowledge or background. CreateAPP empowers businesses to reach more customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable, and highly efficient way. CreateAPP is offered in 14 languages across 10 countries and three continents, including some of the fastest-growing emerging markets in Southeast Asia. The company’s PayLogiq, branded as AtozPay in Indonesia, offers mobile payments, and GoLogiq, branded as AtozGo in Indonesia, offers hyper-local food delivery services. Connect with Logiq: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter| Facebook.

Company Contact
Brent Suen, President
Logiq, Inc.
Email contact

Media & Investor Contact
Ronald Both or Grant Stude
CMA Investor & Media Relations
Tel (949) 432-7566
Email contact





