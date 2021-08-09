checkAd

Legacy Wealth Partners to Join Focus Partner Firm The Colony Group, Further Enhancing Colony's West Coast Presence

Autor: Accesswire
09.08.2021, 22:05  |  27   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Legacy Wealth Partners ("Legacy Wealth" or "Legacy"), a registered investment adviser based in Calabasas, CA, will join Focus partner firm The Colony Group, LLC ("Colony"). The transaction is expected to close later this year, subject to customary closing conditions.

Legacy Wealth was founded in 2001 by Brad Levin, who continues to lead the firm today. Legacy was created to provide high-net-worth individuals and families with investment management and financial planning expertise, with a focus on highly personalized service. The addition of Legacy will help Colony increase its presence in Southern California and add advisory talent to its Los Angeles-based multifamily office and business management practice. Colony will offer Legacy's clients enhanced support and access to a broader range of services, including in-depth wealth planning and tax capabilities. Mr. Levin will join Colony as a Managing Director and Senior Wealth Advisor, along with Mr. Levin's business partner, David Tracy, and the rest of the Legacy Wealth team.

"Brad and the Legacy Wealth team will greatly enhance our presence in an important wealth market," said Michael Nathanson, Chair and CEO of Colony. "They share our commitment to creating a differentiated client experience, and we are looking forward to bringing their team's expertise to The Colony Group."

"We are delighted that the Legacy Wealth team will be joining Colony in our 12th merger so far this year; the M&A momentum we continue to have on behalf of our partner firms is truly exciting," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "This merger is strategically important to Colony as it will enable Colony to expand its footprint in one of the most important wealth markets in the U.S. and broaden its capabilities in the growing multifamily office and business manager space, a sector in which Focus has a substantial presence. Combinations like these highlight the value we add to our partners through access to our differentiated M&A and sourcing expertise, as well as to growth capital."

Seite 1 von 2


Focus Financial Partners Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Legacy Wealth Partners to Join Focus Partner Firm The Colony Group, Further Enhancing Colony's West Coast Presence NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Oil and Gas Industry and Green Advocates have a duty to Make Energy Poverty History in Africa with ...
Cease Trade Order Issued by the Ontario Securities Commission
Silver X to Upgrade Resources & Expand Development with New Results at Tangana Silver-Polymetallic ...
China XLX Announces 2021 Interim Results Strong and Solid Recovery with NP Surging by 259%
Rekor Systems to Acquire Waycare Technologies, Ltd.
SolGold PLC Annouces Ecuador Executive Decree and Mining Action Plan
Euro Sun Mining Announces Intention to List on LSE
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Salonpas(R) Launches Website for Healthcare Professionals - Product Samples, Clinical Study ...
Angle PLC - Study Highlights Superior Performance of Parsortix
Titel
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Komo Plant Based Foods Announces DTC Eligibility
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As ...
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
2021 Second Quarter Report
Cielo Announces the Closing of CDN$4M Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing
Petroteq Announces Management Changes
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Perk Labs Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.08.21Focus Financial Partners Reports Second Quarter Results
Accesswire | Analysen
26.07.21EQS-News: Travis Pitt Joins Focus Partner Firm Escala Partners, Expanding Escala's Investment Advisory Team and Increasing its Presence in the Melbourne and Syndey Wealth Markets
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Travis Pitt Joins Focus Partner Firm Escala Partners, Expanding Escala's Investment Advisory Team and Increasing its Presence in the Melbourne and Syndey Wealth Markets
Accesswire | Analysen
23.07.21EQS-News: Focus Partner Firm Connectus Wealth Advisers Expands Into Canada
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21Focus Partner Firm Connectus Wealth Advisers Expands Into Canada
Accesswire | Analysen
22.07.21Focus Financial Partners to Release 2021 Second Quarter Results on August 5
Accesswire | Analysen
19.07.21EQS-News: Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
Accesswire | Analysen