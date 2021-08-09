Legacy Wealth Partners to Join Focus Partner Firm The Colony Group, Further Enhancing Colony's West Coast Presence

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Legacy Wealth Partners ("Legacy Wealth" or "Legacy"), a registered investment adviser based in Calabasas, CA, will join Focus partner firm The Colony Group, LLC ("Colony"). The transaction is expected to close later this year, subject to customary closing conditions.

Legacy Wealth was founded in 2001 by Brad Levin, who continues to lead the firm today. Legacy was created to provide high-net-worth individuals and families with investment management and financial planning expertise, with a focus on highly personalized service. The addition of Legacy will help Colony increase its presence in Southern California and add advisory talent to its Los Angeles-based multifamily office and business management practice. Colony will offer Legacy's clients enhanced support and access to a broader range of services, including in-depth wealth planning and tax capabilities. Mr. Levin will join Colony as a Managing Director and Senior Wealth Advisor, along with Mr. Levin's business partner, David Tracy, and the rest of the Legacy Wealth team.

"Brad and the Legacy Wealth team will greatly enhance our presence in an important wealth market," said Michael Nathanson, Chair and CEO of Colony. "They share our commitment to creating a differentiated client experience, and we are looking forward to bringing their team's expertise to The Colony Group."

"We are delighted that the Legacy Wealth team will be joining Colony in our 12th merger so far this year; the M&A momentum we continue to have on behalf of our partner firms is truly exciting," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "This merger is strategically important to Colony as it will enable Colony to expand its footprint in one of the most important wealth markets in the U.S. and broaden its capabilities in the growing multifamily office and business manager space, a sector in which Focus has a substantial presence. Combinations like these highlight the value we add to our partners through access to our differentiated M&A and sourcing expertise, as well as to growth capital."